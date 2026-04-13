Almost everything edible in your kitchen comes with an expiration date. From fresh fruits to frozen foods, it's worth knowing just how long everything keeps so you can make sure you're not putting your health at risk, or wasting money. Even so, you may not have thought about the expiration date of one of the most basic kitchen ingredients of all. If you're like many people, you probably have a pepper mill that you often grab to sprinkle a touch of flavor on various dishes, but does black pepper ever expire? The short answer is: kind of. While the spice doesn't necessarily expire, at least not in the traditional sense, it does have a "prime" period of time to be used.

This may or may not be surprising given that condiments and dried goods that are among the rare food items that don't actually expire. The good news though is that black pepper isn't likely to cause health issues if you consume it well past its best by date, as opposed to, say, expired milk or chicken. Some people have also reported finding mold on black pepper still in the jar, which can happen if it is exposed to moisture over time — if that's the case, you should throw it out. Still, what happens more often is that expired black pepper just loses its flavor.