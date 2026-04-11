If you cook with jalapeños even occasionally, you know the burn is real. It stays on your fingers and under your nails for hours, sometimes days. A quick eye rub or absentminded face touch means you're really feeling the burn. Jalapeños might be small, but the capsaicin they carry (what makes them spicy) has a way of lingering on your skin and making itself known at the worst possible time. You can search for milder jalapeños if you want to avoid some of the burn, but there's a way to avoid the spicy oils when cutting them, too.

The good news is you don't need gloves, gadgets, or a complicated prep routine to avoid the burn. The hands-down best way to cut a jalapeño without touching it is already in your utensil drawer: a fork. This is a pretty quick way to slice a jalapeño and avoid the seeds. Whether you're getting ready to make a classic pico de gallo or guacamole, you can use this method to avoid stinging your skin.

The method is simple. Stick a fork into the top of the pepper near the stem and lay it on a cutting board. Slice lengthwise several times around the pepper, roll it, and slice lengthwise again to get the other side. Then, chop the pepper all the way up to the fork, never touching it with your skin. No lingering burning sensation to worry about or get rid of — just some chopped pepper without the risk.