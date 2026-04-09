Yes, Sugar Is Hiding In Your Table Salt: Here's Why

It's pretty likely that you have iodized salt in your kitchen cupboard, but have you ever stopped to wonder why iodine is included in many varieties of table salt? Iodine is vital for your health, and supports the thyroid function. Most adults need about 150 micrograms of iodine per day. In the early 1900s, physicians noticed that people who did not ingest enough iodine were more likely to be afflicted with goiter — the clinical term for an abnormally enlarged thyroid.

The element was added to salt as a public health measure, and today, more than 90% of households in the U.S. consume iodized salt. You likely get plenty of iodine from salt, so if you'd prefer to use non-iodized salt for cooking, that's totally fine (Wolfgang Puck notoriously refuses to cook with table salt). In fact, it's a good idea to stock your pantry with several different types of salt to make your food taste amazing.

Next time you notice dextrose in the ingredient list of your go-to table salt, remember, it's there for a solid reason. It's not a ploy from big sugar to keep you hooked on the sweet stuff. Rather, it's an important stabilizer that helps protect your health by ensuring you — and not the air in your pantry — are getting your daily dose of iodine.