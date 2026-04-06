Turn Raising Cane's Fries Into A Whole Loaded Meal With One Trick
Few chicken finger restaurants have more of a cult following than Raising Cane's. The chain restaurant's founder Todd Graves opened the first location in 1996, and it's since grown to more than 1,040 locations in 45 states, plus one location in Guam. With its rapid growth, Raising Cane's has managed to stick to its guns in terms of simplicity — still only offering a basic menu of chicken fingers, french fries, Texas Toast, coleslaw, a chicken sandwich (simply three chicken fingers in a toasted bun), plus the famous Cane's sauce.
With such a simple menu, many Raising Cane's customers have figured out all kinds of ways to hack up their orders. There's only so much you can do with essentially four menu items and a sauce, but one excellent hack includes loading up those Raising Cane's fries — the perfect vessel to add an extra bit of indulgence to your order.
One Redditor came up with what they call a "dumpster fries" hack. "I used to get a bed of fries, cut up four or five fingers, squeeze lemon over the top, get a cool amount of pepper for the lemon pepper vibe, dump a coleslaw spread, squeeze some sauce..." the Redditor says. Basically, you've got some loaded french fries with the best parts of the Raising Cane's menu.
Bring on that Texas Toast!
The hacks don't stop there, though. One popular way to change up the simple Raising Cane's chicken sandwich is to substitute the restaurant's basic toasted bun for its delicious Texas Toast. All the same ingredients inside the garlic butter toast really amps up those Raising Cane's chicken fingers and their flavor profile. Many customers suggest ordering the toast "BOB" — short for "butter on both" sides to add to the flavor.
You can even use those chicken fingers to create your own culinary concoctions at home. One Redditor, who used to work at Raising Cane's, says they would take home leftover chicken fingers after the night shift and chop them into small bites, then cook ramen noodles, toss in stir-fried veggies, stir-fry sauce, and sriracha for what they called a "good struggle meal." Some sneaky customers suggest bringing their own sauces — like honey mustard, Texas Pete, or buttermilk ranch — into the restaurant to supplement the chicken fingers or chicken sandwiches.
And it's not just Redditors that love a good Raising Cane's hack. The founder himself has his own go-to order. Todd Graves told Allrecipes that he isn't a coleslaw fan, so he subs in an extra piece of Texas Toast to dip into that famous Cane's sauce or make those mini chicken sandwiches. He pairs it with Raising Cane's sweet tea for the perfect southern-style meal.
All that said, Raising Cane's has quite a few hacks for such a limited menu. Whether you prefer your chicken fingers as is or in between two pieces of Texas Toast with Cane's sauce and coleslaw, you'll most likely satisfy your chicken finger cravings at this popular chain restaurant.