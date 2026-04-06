Turn Raising Cane's Fries Into A Whole Loaded Meal With One Trick

Few chicken finger restaurants have more of a cult following than Raising Cane's. The chain restaurant's founder Todd Graves opened the first location in 1996, and it's since grown to more than 1,040 locations in 45 states, plus one location in Guam. With its rapid growth, Raising Cane's has managed to stick to its guns in terms of simplicity — still only offering a basic menu of chicken fingers, french fries, Texas Toast, coleslaw, a chicken sandwich (simply three chicken fingers in a toasted bun), plus the famous Cane's sauce.

With such a simple menu, many Raising Cane's customers have figured out all kinds of ways to hack up their orders. There's only so much you can do with essentially four menu items and a sauce, but one excellent hack includes loading up those Raising Cane's fries — the perfect vessel to add an extra bit of indulgence to your order.

One Redditor came up with what they call a "dumpster fries" hack. "I used to get a bed of fries, cut up four or five fingers, squeeze lemon over the top, get a cool amount of pepper for the lemon pepper vibe, dump a coleslaw spread, squeeze some sauce..." the Redditor says. Basically, you've got some loaded french fries with the best parts of the Raising Cane's menu.