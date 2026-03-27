You're Doing It All Wrong: How To Mint Your Mojito & Julep

Fresh herbs aren't just for cooking. Mint, specifically, is a vibrant, cool-flavored herb that can make all the difference in a variety of drinks. It's particularly important in cocktails like a mint julep or a mojito — but the trick is to know how to pick it, store it, and use it to get those mint cocktails just right.

In this You're Doing It All Wrong video, Chowhound bartender Harry shares tips on everything you need to know to get perfect mint cocktails starting with choosing the right mint leaves and preparation techniques you don't want to skip like an ice bath, a friendly smack (more on that later), and how to muddle the leaves to best bring out their minty flavor. Spoiler alert: you've probably been doing it wrong.

Preparing your mint is just the first step to the perfect cocktail. You'll need to pay close attention to so much more: the rum or whiskey you choose, the ice you use, the amount of syrup, how to properly use that cocktail shaker (you don't always shake it!) plus how — and when — to incorporate that mint. Don't worry — we'll share everything you need to know about the process.