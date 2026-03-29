5 Kinds Of Food Packaging That Aren't Actually Recyclable

On nights when you just don't feel like cooking, ordering takeout or grabbing a ready-meal at the store can be an easy solution. But this can go from quick-fix to headache if don't quite know how to dispose of the food packaging it comes in. While there are various products that can be recycled, there are many others that might not make the cut. And it can be hard to know when certain items should go to a specialized facility, or if you can toss them into standard curbside pickup.

Recycling can be very confusing, especially when it comes to food packaging. This is partly because the food industry has innovated beyond what many municipalities can process. On top of that, Americans generate more waste than the recycling system can keep up with. At the same time, each city has its own unique recycling guidance, which only adds to uncertainty. While the United States has made an effort to increase recycling capacities, there are still many products that are commonly non-recyclable.

Municipality recycling partly depends on the machinery in operation. This affects the type of plastic it can accept, which you can determine based on the numbered (1 through 7) triangular arrows stamped on products. The same goes for non-plastic packaging, many items are labeled with recycling symbols indicating different types of glass and paper. The confusion this causes leads many folks to simply recycle an item in hopes of it being accepted, known as "wishcycling." So pause before you recycle your fast food drink cups and other single-use packaging. If you don't, you may be accidentally be risking contamination by sending through trash that the plant can't process.