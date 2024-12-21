What To Know Before You Recycle Your Fast Food Drink Cups

To make sure you're recycling your fast food containers correctly, research your local recycling guidelines, since recycling centers accept different types of plastics. Any plastics you can recycle should be cleaned and emptied before they're added to your curbside recycling bins. If you can't determine what to do with a cup or container, it's actually best to just toss it. A non-recyclable item can contaminate the rest of the bunch, causing extensive damage to the processing facility as well as wasting time in operations.

Paper cups, like the ones restaurants offer for your to-go beverage, are often not recyclable. While paper alone can be reprocessed, many of these "paper" cups are also coated in a thin layer of wax. The wax makes the cup sturdier for coffee and soda on the go, however it is difficult to separate the wax from the paper during the recycling.

In early fall 2024, a handful of chains including Dunkin' Donuts, Burger King and KFC conducted a months-long test featuring reusable beverage cups in Petaluma, California. The study was designed to see how customers responded to using plastic renewable cups, instead of the familiar single-use ware. While the results of that study are pending, edible baking cups might be part of the solution at home. There's been lots of buzz about forever chemicals in your kitchen and household goods, but hopefully one day all of our vessels — even the ones from the drive-thru — will be safe for people and the environment.