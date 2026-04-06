What Each Floor Is For At The World's Largest Starbucks Location

Starbucks Reserve Roastery attracts tourists, average coffee fans, and brew enthusiasts alike. But what grabs your attention as you enter the first floor of the Chicago location is the centerpiece. Your nose picks up the aromas of roasting coffee almost immediately, thanks to the roaster located on this floor. Your eyes are drawn to the 56-foot copper cask in the center of the place. And if you pay attention, your ears may hear freshly roasted beans as they traverse the tubes along the cask up to their destination. The process does more than just delight the senses, as the journey from roastery to destination likely helps de-gas the beans quickly so the coffee isn't too fresh. (This process is crucial to allow complex flavors in the beans to develop). Every single station in this mini city of coffee uses the beans roasted on the first floor that are sent up through the cask.

Explore various merchandise tables and stations, and you'll likely spot some items you can only get here. While you're walking around the first floor, you can grab coffee from the to-go bar. You can then make your way to the scooping station to buy beans by the pound to make the freshest cup of coffee at home. Finally, before heading upstairs, swing by the coffee card wall to explore the coffees Starbucks Reserve has used since opening day.