Why We Nearly Ranked Jack Daniel's No. 7 Last In Our Brand Taste Test
Hot dogs, apple pie, and Jack Daniel's – it's hard to get much more American than that. Today, Jack Daniel's is likely the most famous whiskey brand in the world. And its most famous product — the classic black label, Old No. 7 – is the number-one-selling whiskey in the world, with 150 million bottles sold annually. That accounts for 96% of Jack Daniel's total sales every year.
When we reviewed six different bottles of Jack Daniel's whiskey – which is just a minute portion of what the brand sells overall — we expected Old No. 7 to be toward the top of the list. So color us surprised when the classic black label ranked next to last in our taste test, with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Blackberry whiskey the only bottle that ranked worse. It's not that our reviewer thought Old No. 7 was bad. It's just that the other bottles were better. To be fair, one whiff of the bottle transported her back to partying days — which might have come with some negative nostalgia. But after a taste, she remembered why she had started drinking better whiskey.
Our reviewer compared the black label Jack to higher-rated bottles and called it "extremely sweet for an unflavored whiskey," which may have made it feel lower quality. On its own, it just doesn't hold up as a great whiskey, but it's perfect to mix with juice, Coke, or in a whiskey sour like Martha Stewart recommends. And whether you like Old No. 7 or not, it's hard to beat the price. A 750-milliliter bottle will only set you back about $20, though the price may vary a bit depending on where you live.
Jack Daniel's offers better options than Old No. 7
In our opinion, you might be better off considering some of the higher-ranked Jack Daniel's bottles on our list. Our favorite was the Bonded Rye. If you're not a rye drinker, this one might convert you. It packs more of a punch at 100 proof, and is smooth, spicy, and complex in flavor — all characteristics of a good rye. It managed to be bold and not overly sweet. The Jack Daniel's Bonded Rye would work perfectly in an old-fashioned, but it's beyond good enough to stand on its own in a neat pour. This bottle is a little pricier at $32.99 for 700 milliliters, but we think it's worth it.
Other 750-milliliter bottles you might consider are Gentleman Jack ($22.99), which is another smoother, less sweet option. Then there's Tennessee Fire ($22.99), and — if you're feeling particularly bougie — you may splurge for Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Select ($49.99).
In reality, you can't go wrong with Old No. 7. It's a classic for a reason, and some consumers might simply prefer the sweeter finish. But, in our opinion, even though it's the most popular bottle of Jack, you have better options. No matter which bottle you prefer, just be thankful Mr. Daniel started the company nearly 150 years ago. Today, Jack Daniel's offers far more than the classic black label — we'd seriously recommend tracking down a bottle of that bonded rye.