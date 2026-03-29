Why We Nearly Ranked Jack Daniel's No. 7 Last In Our Brand Taste Test

Hot dogs, apple pie, and Jack Daniel's – it's hard to get much more American than that. Today, Jack Daniel's is likely the most famous whiskey brand in the world. And its most famous product — the classic black label, Old No. 7 – is the number-one-selling whiskey in the world, with 150 million bottles sold annually. That accounts for 96% of Jack Daniel's total sales every year.

When we reviewed six different bottles of Jack Daniel's whiskey – which is just a minute portion of what the brand sells overall — we expected Old No. 7 to be toward the top of the list. So color us surprised when the classic black label ranked next to last in our taste test, with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Blackberry whiskey the only bottle that ranked worse. It's not that our reviewer thought Old No. 7 was bad. It's just that the other bottles were better. To be fair, one whiff of the bottle transported her back to partying days — which might have come with some negative nostalgia. But after a taste, she remembered why she had started drinking better whiskey.

Our reviewer compared the black label Jack to higher-rated bottles and called it "extremely sweet for an unflavored whiskey," which may have made it feel lower quality. On its own, it just doesn't hold up as a great whiskey, but it's perfect to mix with juice, Coke, or in a whiskey sour like Martha Stewart recommends. And whether you like Old No. 7 or not, it's hard to beat the price. A 750-milliliter bottle will only set you back about $20, though the price may vary a bit depending on where you live.