The Clever Way To Reuse Plastic Berry Containers For Waste-Free Meals On The Go

So you've bought some strawberries at the local store. You knew you wouldn't be able to resist them the moment you saw them, and you can already imagine how sweet, beautifully tart, and fresh they'll taste. The only downside is that they come in a plastic box. Sure, plastic containers are convenient, and they protect the berries from pests and damage. They also prolong the shelf life of berries by limiting air contact. But they aren't exactly environmentally friendly now, are they? Before you act without thinking, don't throw out those plastic berry containers: use them for gardening or simply turn them into your new lunchbox.

As surprising as it sounds, this is one of the most genius ways to repurpose those plastic fruit containers in your kitchen. A reused plastic berry container (or clamshell, as such containers are called) will save you from having to spend money on a new lunchbox for yourself or your children. On top of that, its size is decent enough to hold plenty of food. That is, of course, if you don't mind that it's transparent and shows what you've packed.

Another great advantage of these containers is that they're incredibly lightweight. A standard plastic fruit container weighs a little under 0.4 ounces. This means that you won't have to carry an extra bag to transport a heavy lunchbox. Instead, you can easily tuck this container into your backpack or tote bag and take it with you wherever you go, without even noticing the extra weight.