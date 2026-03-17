The Clever Way To Reuse Plastic Berry Containers For Waste-Free Meals On The Go
So you've bought some strawberries at the local store. You knew you wouldn't be able to resist them the moment you saw them, and you can already imagine how sweet, beautifully tart, and fresh they'll taste. The only downside is that they come in a plastic box. Sure, plastic containers are convenient, and they protect the berries from pests and damage. They also prolong the shelf life of berries by limiting air contact. But they aren't exactly environmentally friendly now, are they? Before you act without thinking, don't throw out those plastic berry containers: use them for gardening or simply turn them into your new lunchbox.
As surprising as it sounds, this is one of the most genius ways to repurpose those plastic fruit containers in your kitchen. A reused plastic berry container (or clamshell, as such containers are called) will save you from having to spend money on a new lunchbox for yourself or your children. On top of that, its size is decent enough to hold plenty of food. That is, of course, if you don't mind that it's transparent and shows what you've packed.
Another great advantage of these containers is that they're incredibly lightweight. A standard plastic fruit container weighs a little under 0.4 ounces. This means that you won't have to carry an extra bag to transport a heavy lunchbox. Instead, you can easily tuck this container into your backpack or tote bag and take it with you wherever you go, without even noticing the extra weight.
Always clean the container thoroughly before use
Plastic berry containers are a great solution for packing all kinds of snacks and meals. Got yourself a peanut butter and jelly sandwich? Just pack it inside. Need some nuts, pretzels, and crackers for a snack on the go? Put 'em inside the container. Or perhaps you've grilled some chicken and veggies — that fits perfectly too. The possibilities are nearly endless, however, keep in mind to match the container size to the meal. Choose smaller containers for compact foods, and bigger ones for larger items. Additionally, these containers are designed with air vents for airflow, so don't pack anything too saucy or liquid-y in them that can fall through. Also make sure to place a paper towel at the bottom to prevent any food from falling through them, and then pack your meal.
Still, before you decide to simply pack your food, it's crucial to wash the container thoroughly and make sure it's completely free of any residue. Berries can sometimes contain traces of pesticides, and those residues may remain on the packaging. To address this issue, all you need to do is simply soak the container in a water mixed with baking soda. Then just wash it with warm, soapy water and let it air-dry. That said, avoid putting the container in the dishwasher, since high temperatures can warp or melt the plastic. Once you give it a try, you'll quickly realize that using plastic clamshells as portable lunchboxes is not only better for the environment, but it's also the food container hack that's smarter than plastic wrap.