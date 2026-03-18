Why Beef Meatballs In America Look So Different From Their Italian Roots

If you grew up eating at Italian restaurants in the United States, then of course you'd think that the combination of spaghetti and meatballs is one of the most quintessential Italian pairings there is. In reality, however, this is an "Italian" dish that isn't actually Italian. Italians do eat meatballs (which they call polpette), but they serve a totally different function in the meal.

In Italy, meals have a very specific structure in which pasta and meat are served separately, not together. Sure, some pasta dishes may contain small amounts of cured or finely chopped meat within the sauce, such as in carbonara or amatriciana, but what you will never see in Italy is a large portion of meat sitting on top of pasta. Not like in American spaghetti and meatballs or chicken alfredo. Instead, it is always served as a primo (first course) and then meat is served as the secondo (second course). Italians have a very clear meal system, and those curious can read our cheat sheet guide to Italian food courses for an overview of how it works.

In Italy, polpette are served on their own as a small secondo or as an appetizer (antipasto), sometimes with sauce or vegetables, but never with pasta. And they are usually smaller than the American versions too — in some regions of Italy, they are the size of marbles. They are also not strictly made from beef — depending on where you are and who is cooking, you may find polpette made with pork, veal, chicken, or even vegetables.