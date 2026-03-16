Check Costco's Freezer Aisle For Pizza From A Michelin-Approved Restaurant

It's not every day you see a pizza joint get recognized by the Michelin Guide. But that's exactly what happened to Atlanta's Antico Pizza Napoletana in 2023 when the restaurant was given the Michelin Bib Gourmand award — an honor it has held for three straight years. According to Michelin, this award, which was created in 1997, is "a special distinction recognizing restaurants that serve high-quality food at great value, helping diners discover outstanding meals for every occasion and every budget."

So if you want high-quality, relatively inexpensive pizza, you can't find much better than Antico Pizza Napoletana. However, the even better news is you don't have to travel to Atlanta to try this award-winning pizza. If you live near a Costco in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, or North Carolina, you may be able to pick up a couple of Antico Margherita pizzas in the freezer aisle. Depending on the location, you can purchase a two-pack of the Antico Casa brand pies, which are 16 ounces each, for around $19 to $21.

Each Margherita pizza is topped with tomato, Buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil. It's one of the headliner pizzas at Antico Pizza Napoletana in Atlanta and costs $21 a pop at the restaurant. So to pay about the same price for two of these pizzas — even though frozen — is not a bad deal at all.