Check Costco's Freezer Aisle For Pizza From A Michelin-Approved Restaurant
It's not every day you see a pizza joint get recognized by the Michelin Guide. But that's exactly what happened to Atlanta's Antico Pizza Napoletana in 2023 when the restaurant was given the Michelin Bib Gourmand award — an honor it has held for three straight years. According to Michelin, this award, which was created in 1997, is "a special distinction recognizing restaurants that serve high-quality food at great value, helping diners discover outstanding meals for every occasion and every budget."
So if you want high-quality, relatively inexpensive pizza, you can't find much better than Antico Pizza Napoletana. However, the even better news is you don't have to travel to Atlanta to try this award-winning pizza. If you live near a Costco in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, or North Carolina, you may be able to pick up a couple of Antico Margherita pizzas in the freezer aisle. Depending on the location, you can purchase a two-pack of the Antico Casa brand pies, which are 16 ounces each, for around $19 to $21.
Each Margherita pizza is topped with tomato, Buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil. It's one of the headliner pizzas at Antico Pizza Napoletana in Atlanta and costs $21 a pop at the restaurant. So to pay about the same price for two of these pizzas — even though frozen — is not a bad deal at all.
Is this a nearly perfect frozen pizza?
When we handpicked five of the best Atlanta pizza spots, Antico Pizza Napoletana was on the list. The Margherita was our writer's personal favorite. With fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, and basil, she described the pizza as being far better than even most New York slices in terms of flavor and texture. But is it possible to make a frozen pizza that compares to something freshly made in-house? Maybe so.
Early reviews on Antico's frozen pie are a bit mixed. One customer posted a Reddit thread about the pizza, calling it "complete trash," adding that "there was way too much sauce on the one I baked, very inconsistent cheese distribution and the crust was awful." One Redditor commented, "Even though [it's] not perfect, it was better than any frozen pizza we had ever had." Another user added, "The Antico from Costco is delicious ... I added some fresh crushed garlic and hit the crust with some garlic butter ... for $10/pie, so damn good."
Reviews aside, Antico spent 10 years on research and development to make the frozen version mirror the in-restaurant experience. About the launch of his pizza. Antico Pizza's founder Giovanni Di Palma shared in a press release, "For too long, frozen pizza has meant compromising flavor and quality. As a maestro pizzaiolo, I spent years bringing everything we learned in Naples into a frozen pizza worthy of our ovens" (via Pizza Today). This frozen pizza goes to show that, with the right amount of effort and time, restaurants really can make great frozen versions of classic meals.