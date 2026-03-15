Why Jack Daniel's Whiskey Is A Total Game Changer For Bacon
There are few meals as delicious as a plate of crispy bacon and freshly scrambled eggs. While you may have your own method for making the best bacon, Jack Daniel's could be the missing ingredient you didn't know you needed. While this brand is one of the most famous names in whiskey for sipping, you can also use it to make unreasonably tasty bacon.
Jack Daniel's boasts a sweet, woody flavor, and its light smokiness plays nicely with the flavor of savory bacon. This brand is both affordable and palatable even for those who aren't big whiskey drinkers. Its smooth flavor profile is the result of charcoal mellowing, making it a relatively tame addition to your glaze as far as whiskeys go. For those who are a bit hesitant about whiskey, rest assured this recipe is crafted to only add some a bit of extra depth to your bacon without overpowering it.
If the classic Old No. 7 seems like it'll be too harsh, you might try another variety of Jack Daniel's flavored whiskey that people use in wing sauce, like Tennessee Apple. This option will provide even more flavor without the extra ingredients, and leans much sweeter. So the next time you're about to make bacon for breakfast, consider hitting the home bar for a unique twist on this crispy favorite. Just make sure to follow these expert tips for cooking bacon in the oven to achieve the best flavor and texture.
How to make whiskey-glazed bacon
To make the whiskey glaze, combine Jack Daniel's with brown sugar and maple syrup (or honey) to create the perfect sweet, slightly smoky balance. If you're wondering how much whiskey to add, this is partly up to personal preference (depending on batch size). Many recipes opt for between a mere splash to a couple of teaspoons of whiskey. The main thing is to ensure you don't add too much; if your glaze is too thin, try thickening it with a small amount of cornstarch.
Once your ingredients are portioned, cook the glaze down at the same time as the bacon in a saute pan. This method is ideal if you're in a rush and want to skip preheating the oven. 350 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit). Alternatively, combine the glaze ingredients in a saucepan over medium heat to allow the brown sugar and whiskey to incorporate. Then, brush it onto the raw bacon and bake at 350 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 to 30 minutes. While this method takes more time, it allows the bacon to slowly render, leading to a more flavorful product.
There are various ways to adapt this recipe to your needs and capabilities, so it's worth trying out a few cooking methods and ingredients to see what you prefer. You might even coat your bacon in brown sugar and chili flakes for big flavor, which will complement your whiskey glaze, and provide even more crunch after cooling.