There are few meals as delicious as a plate of crispy bacon and freshly scrambled eggs. While you may have your own method for making the best bacon, Jack Daniel's could be the missing ingredient you didn't know you needed. While this brand is one of the most famous names in whiskey for sipping, you can also use it to make unreasonably tasty bacon.

Jack Daniel's boasts a sweet, woody flavor, and its light smokiness plays nicely with the flavor of savory bacon. This brand is both affordable and palatable even for those who aren't big whiskey drinkers. Its smooth flavor profile is the result of charcoal mellowing, making it a relatively tame addition to your glaze as far as whiskeys go. For those who are a bit hesitant about whiskey, rest assured this recipe is crafted to only add some a bit of extra depth to your bacon without overpowering it.

If the classic Old No. 7 seems like it'll be too harsh, you might try another variety of Jack Daniel's flavored whiskey that people use in wing sauce, like Tennessee Apple. This option will provide even more flavor without the extra ingredients, and leans much sweeter. So the next time you're about to make bacon for breakfast, consider hitting the home bar for a unique twist on this crispy favorite. Just make sure to follow these expert tips for cooking bacon in the oven to achieve the best flavor and texture.