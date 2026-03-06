Contrary To Popular Belief, Boiling Your Sweet Potatoes Offers This Nutritional Benefit

Whether you're working to hit personal health goals or simply trying to maximize the nutrient content of the veggies you enjoy, you may have heard boiling vegetables can lower the number of vitamins and minerals in your spuds. While studies show this is true for some vegetables, sweet potatoes are a little tricky — and it turns out boiling them may not be the worst idea. Jennifer Pallian, registered dietitian and founder of Foodess, talked exclusively with Chowhound about what you need to know to choose the best sweet potato preparation method for your needs.

"Boiling isn't automatically 'better' than other cooking methods for sweet potatoes," Pallian said. "It depends on what you're trying to optimize." One study showed boiling sweet potatoes enhances beta-carotene accessibility, which becomes vitamin A in the body, providing a ton of health benefits, like boosting your immune system and preventing cardiovascular disease. The science isn't totally cut-and-dry, however. "Nutrient loss depends on cooking time, temperature, food size, and whether the cooking liquid is retained," explained Pallian. Water soluble nutrients — like vitamin C — are more likely to dissipate in water. Whether it makes more sense for you to boil, roast, or steam your sweet potatoes doesn't just depend on your health goals — it also depends on your tastebuds.