The Beloved Chain With Unexpectedly Delicious Spaghetti And Meatballs People Order On Repeat

When it comes to chain restaurants that have the best spaghetti and meatballs, the same place known for its unbeatable cheesecakes might become your next go-to spot. That's right, The Cheesecake Factory happens to serve a delicious version of this Italian favorite. Nestled within the folds of the hands-down biggest chain restaurant menu, you'll find The Cheesecake Factory's spaghetti and meatballs for $26.96 (price may vary depending on location). Many rightfully feel wary of meal quality when it comes to vast menus, but this chain puts an emphasis on serving scratch-made dishes, ensuring crowd favorites like spaghetti and meatballs are worth ordering again and again.

One of the reasons for its success and cult following is the fact that The Cheesecake Factory makes almost everything on the menu to order, even preparing fresh sauces daily. That's over 250 dishes that the kitchen preps and cooks fresh every day. No wonder the restaurant's spaghetti and meatballs have customers returning — there are few meals more comforting than a homemade-quality Italian classic. This chain's version features hand-crafted meatballs made from beef and Italian sausage, tomato sauce, basil, and parmesan cheese.

Across the board, it seems that guests are generally satisfied with this particular offering at the restaurant. One reviewer on Tripadvisor said, "The simple spaghetti and meatballs always amaze me at this place." Despite the fact that menu staples like this sometimes lack the star power of a more nuanced bite, folks keep ordering this reliably delicious dish.