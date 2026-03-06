The Beloved Chain With Unexpectedly Delicious Spaghetti And Meatballs People Order On Repeat
When it comes to chain restaurants that have the best spaghetti and meatballs, the same place known for its unbeatable cheesecakes might become your next go-to spot. That's right, The Cheesecake Factory happens to serve a delicious version of this Italian favorite. Nestled within the folds of the hands-down biggest chain restaurant menu, you'll find The Cheesecake Factory's spaghetti and meatballs for $26.96 (price may vary depending on location). Many rightfully feel wary of meal quality when it comes to vast menus, but this chain puts an emphasis on serving scratch-made dishes, ensuring crowd favorites like spaghetti and meatballs are worth ordering again and again.
One of the reasons for its success and cult following is the fact that The Cheesecake Factory makes almost everything on the menu to order, even preparing fresh sauces daily. That's over 250 dishes that the kitchen preps and cooks fresh every day. No wonder the restaurant's spaghetti and meatballs have customers returning — there are few meals more comforting than a homemade-quality Italian classic. This chain's version features hand-crafted meatballs made from beef and Italian sausage, tomato sauce, basil, and parmesan cheese.
Across the board, it seems that guests are generally satisfied with this particular offering at the restaurant. One reviewer on Tripadvisor said, "The simple spaghetti and meatballs always amaze me at this place." Despite the fact that menu staples like this sometimes lack the star power of a more nuanced bite, folks keep ordering this reliably delicious dish.
Despite high praise, this dish isn't for everyone
Overall, The Cheesecake Factory's spaghetti and meatballs seem to be very well loved. Many reviews focus on the overall quality of this dish, noting that despite the fact that it is relatively simple, its balanced flavors won them over. One Instagram user shared, "the tomato sauce for the spaghetti was perfect! A great balance between sweetness and sourness." They even went as far as to rank it a 9.5/10 for taste. Meanwhile, a TikTok user claimed the spaghetti and meatballs to be their "favorite thing on the menu." This rendition of the Italian favorite is so popular that there are even chefs online who make their own recipes of spaghetti and meatballs crafted to emulate the The Cheesecake Factory's version.
It appears that despite The Cheesecake Factory's efforts to lean into consistently from-scratch dishes, the quality may differ from restaurant to restaurant. One guest left unhappy with the meal she ordered, noting she ate at a different location than she was used to. "Their spaghetti and meatballs has been my comfort food for years. Unfortunately the one I got recently was a big disappointment," she wrote on Yelp. Another customer claimed that the "spaghetti and meatballs look appetizing but they don't actually taste very good." It seems that despite much high praise, there's still a chance this dinner option won't fulfill everyone's expectations.