This 2-2-4 Rule Slashes Health Hazards From The Leftovers In Your Fridge

If you love hosting dinner parties for your family and friends or tend to cook food in big batches, then you're most likely familiar with the struggle of having to deal with a massive amount of leftovers. But storing leftovers can be quite tricky if not done right. The USDA says that most leftovers can be safely kept in the fridge for three to four days. However, once they pass that mark, the risk of harmful bacteria (like salmonella, E. coli, and listeria) growing inside increases significantly.

So before you commit any of the storage mistakes that are ruining your food, here's something you'll definitely find useful: the 2-2-4 rule. And no, this isn't some strange soccer formation, but rather an easy, practical guide to store and refrigerate your food, while at the same time keeping it fresh and edible for as long as possible.

That said, if you're curious about what the figures stand for, the first two refers to the maximum number of hours the food can stay outside, at room temperature, before it needs to be refrigerated. Meanwhile, the second two is about storing the food in two-inch deep containers to ensure faster and more efficient cooling. The four indicates the number of days that food can stay in the fridge before it's no longer safe to eat. Following this simple approach can make a huge difference in your daily routine. Not only can it help you save some money, but it can also reduce food waste and spare you the mental battle of having to figure out what to cook the next day or two.