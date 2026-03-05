Does Five Guys Sell Alcohol?

Whether or not Five Guys is a fast casual restaurant chain that sells alcohol depends on where you're eating. The popular burger house offers beer at select locations across the U.S. and internationally. In 2021, it even began selling wine and hard seltzers at an outlet, fittingly, in the American Dream Mall in New Jersey. Because what defines the American Dream in the 2020s more than enjoying a can of High Noon alongside your bacon burger, hey?

However, while some outlets do sell alcohol, not all do. The chain's website itself warns that "the majority of Five Guys locations do not serve alcoholic beverages." But though alcohol is limited to certain locations, since the grand introduction of wine and canned drinks in 2021, Five Guys has slowly but surely began rolling out a more relaxed alcoholic beverage policy across some of its stores.

No Five Guys location, though, has branched out quite like the Las Vegas flagship store, which flips burgers and drinks with a full bar and alcoholic milkshakes. Five Guys opened this 10,000-square-foot eatery in January 2026. Located inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort, this location is the first Five Guys on The Strip, making it easily accessible for hungry or down-on-their-luck tourists alike.

The impressive restaurant is also the first Five Guys in the United States to have a full walk-up bar, which serves hard alcohol alongside its signature burgers and peanut oil french fries. In addition to serving alcohol, this Five Guys is also the first to serve all-day breakfast. Simple sandwiches like a bacon, egg, and cheese were also added to the menu in a first for the burger chain.