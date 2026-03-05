Does Five Guys Sell Alcohol?
Whether or not Five Guys is a fast casual restaurant chain that sells alcohol depends on where you're eating. The popular burger house offers beer at select locations across the U.S. and internationally. In 2021, it even began selling wine and hard seltzers at an outlet, fittingly, in the American Dream Mall in New Jersey. Because what defines the American Dream in the 2020s more than enjoying a can of High Noon alongside your bacon burger, hey?
However, while some outlets do sell alcohol, not all do. The chain's website itself warns that "the majority of Five Guys locations do not serve alcoholic beverages." But though alcohol is limited to certain locations, since the grand introduction of wine and canned drinks in 2021, Five Guys has slowly but surely began rolling out a more relaxed alcoholic beverage policy across some of its stores.
No Five Guys location, though, has branched out quite like the Las Vegas flagship store, which flips burgers and drinks with a full bar and alcoholic milkshakes. Five Guys opened this 10,000-square-foot eatery in January 2026. Located inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort, this location is the first Five Guys on The Strip, making it easily accessible for hungry or down-on-their-luck tourists alike.
The impressive restaurant is also the first Five Guys in the United States to have a full walk-up bar, which serves hard alcohol alongside its signature burgers and peanut oil french fries. In addition to serving alcohol, this Five Guys is also the first to serve all-day breakfast. Simple sandwiches like a bacon, egg, and cheese were also added to the menu in a first for the burger chain.
What alcohol does Five Guys offer?
Five Guys seems to be taking a cue from the increasingly popular Taco Bell Cantinas, which have popped up across the country everywhere from Boston to Los Angeles. While most Five Guys outlets that do serve alcohol have beer, wine, and seltzers, the sky is the limit with what you can order at the Las Vegas location — the full bar is stocked with everything from Bulleit whiskey to tequila and rum. The menu offers five different types of boozy shakes as well, including The Arlington with salted caramel, peanut butter, bourbon, and bacon. The other four shakes are vodka based and topped with Oreo cream or cookies.
Meanwhile, a choose-your-own-adventure style frozen drinks menu pairs spirits like Patrón, Bacardi, and Baileys with different flavored mixers, such as lemonade, piña colada, and even blue cotton candy. The machine-mixed frozen cocktail is served in a long novelty plastic cup that's perfect for taking on-the-go. When in Rome!
For something a bit simpler, the Las Vegas Five Guys also has a selection of beer, wine, and canned seltzers like Truly available. The beer list includes Modelo, Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, or Space Dust IPA. Sophisticated drinkers at the Las Vegas Five Guys have the option of ordering a pinot grigio, sauvignon blanc, or a canned rosé.
So while Five Guys certainly sells alcohol, it depends on the location and you may need to travel a bit to find one. And if you find yourself in Las Vegas in particular, the Grand Canal Shoppes Five Guys has the most extensive alcohol menu to date.