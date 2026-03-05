Add This Soda To Blackberry Jack Daniel's For A 2-Ingredient Cocktail Worth Sipping

The divide between mixed drinks and cocktails is usually a cavern. In column A, you have obvious, two-part workhorses: your gin and tonics, your vodka crans, and your classic Scotch and sodas. In column B, you have fancier amalgams, such as the vieux carré, which can really start piling on the ingredients. But seldom the twain shall meet. Jack Daniel's, of course, offers another famous twofer via the iconic Jack and Coke. When applied just right, one of the brand's famous offshoots can tick more into that cocktail category than most.

Jack Daniel's Tennessee blackberry and lemon-lime soda (a blend admittedly suggested by the company) creates a tipple that seems a little more elaborate than its actual components. The soda is, also admittedly, doing a lot of the lifting here; its built-in marriage of sweet and barely sour provides a ready-made flavor combination that plenty of other recipes need more steps to complete.