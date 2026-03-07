Sam's Club Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of This Salmon — 'It Melts On Your Tongue'
Sam's Club shoppers get the benefit of wholesale prices on quality products, especially in the seafood section. While there are some annoying things about shopping at Sam's Club, the grocery store seems to have gotten it right on the salmon front. The Member's Mark Farm Raised Skinless Atlantic Salmon Fillet is the seafood product that many buyers are impressed by.
The Member's Mark salmon is raised in ocean pens without the treatment of antibiotics, and is skinless and boneless. The melt-in-your-mouth texture and fresh taste is said to be down to controlled farming practices and the pristine icy waters that maintain the salmon's full-bodied flavor. These fillets can be enjoyed in a variety of ways, including being grilled, baked, or pan-seared without compromising their taste. The pink fish is tasty enough to rake up 5-star ratings, encouraging shoppers to try it for themselves. Even if some shoppers avoid buying meat from Sam's Club at all costs, salmon is still finding its way into shopping baskets.
What shoppers have to say about the Member's Mark Farm Raised Skinless Atlantic Salmon Fillet at Sam's Club
All salmon lovers know the importance of choosing the best salmon cut when shopping at the grocery store. Sam's Club shoppers are turning to Member's Mark Farm Raised Skinless Atlantic Salmon Fillet because of how well it works for meal prepping and how it manages to stay both moist and flaky when cooked. "The flavor is clean and rich, with that signature buttery taste that makes salmon so satisfying," writes one reviewer on the store's website. Others appreciate the flavor, praising the fish for managing to balance quality with quantity: "Fresh and delicious — only salmon I buy and it feeds the whole fam. Great for Sunday dinners," shares one shopper. The farm-raised salmon has a rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 on the Sam's Club website, taken from an average of over 5,200 reviews.
If you want to skip the grill and prepare your Member's Mark salmon a fancier way, customers have a recommendation for you. While the fillets don't have a sashimi-grade rating, some shoppers still use the fish in their sushi recipes — and aren't disappointed with the results. The technique to avoid? One shopper found the salmon to be a letdown when poached. This method left the fish tasting flavorless and dry, the very opposite of what you're hoping for with good quality salmon. Outside of being poached, the fish has largely positive reviews and continues to catch the attention of Sam's Club shoppers looking to score a deal on quality seafood.