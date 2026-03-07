Sam's Club Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of This Salmon — 'It Melts On Your Tongue'

All salmon lovers know the importance of choosing the best salmon cut when shopping at the grocery store. Sam's Club shoppers are turning to Member's Mark Farm Raised Skinless Atlantic Salmon Fillet because of how well it works for meal prepping and how it manages to stay both moist and flaky when cooked. "The flavor is clean and rich, with that signature buttery taste that makes salmon so satisfying," writes one reviewer on the store's website. Others appreciate the flavor, praising the fish for managing to balance quality with quantity: "Fresh and delicious — only salmon I buy and it feeds the whole fam. Great for Sunday dinners," shares one shopper. The farm-raised salmon has a rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 on the Sam's Club website, taken from an average of over 5,200 reviews.

If you want to skip the grill and prepare your Member's Mark salmon a fancier way, customers have a recommendation for you. While the fillets don't have a sashimi-grade rating, some shoppers still use the fish in their sushi recipes — and aren't disappointed with the results. The technique to avoid? One shopper found the salmon to be a letdown when poached. This method left the fish tasting flavorless and dry, the very opposite of what you're hoping for with good quality salmon. Outside of being poached, the fish has largely positive reviews and continues to catch the attention of Sam's Club shoppers looking to score a deal on quality seafood.