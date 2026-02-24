The Vintage 1930s Baking Tool No One Really Uses Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Modern technology brought a number of innovations. At the same time, it sent countless items into history. Whether it's the butter churn, ice box, mayonnaise whipper, wall-mounted can opener, or egg scale, many of these once-essential kitchen staples have disappeared from our homes for good. And there's likely one more surprisingly useful baking tool that you probably don't own or even know exists. Here's a little clue: It's the good old nut grinder.

The nut grinder is a long-forgotten relic you might either see in a vintage antique shop or discover while rummaging through some old boxes in your grandparents' basement. It's one of the kitchen tools that were popular 50 years ago, but no one uses anymore. This once revolutionary device, which came with a rotating blade, first appeared on the market in the 1930s. Designed and developed by entrepreneur and inventor Carl A. Sundstrand, it was actually patented under the name nut chopper.

It didn't take too long before this hand-cranked gadget was added to U.S. kitchens, replacing the universal food chopper that was mostly being used for meat and veggies. The nut chopper transformed food prep and was embraced by housewives and bakers across the country. But what did it really look like?