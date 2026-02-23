The Chicago Steakhouse That's Mastered The Art Of Ribeye According To Customers

Ribeye, the perfect cut for grilling, is a crowd favorite in the culinary world for its succulent, almost melt-in-your-mouth bite. Fortunately, finding a good restaurant that can nail the dish isn't that tricky. As a country brimming with steakhouses, though, there's bound to be a few hits and misses. But it seems like you don't have to worry about things going south at Bavette's Bar & Boeuf in Chicago — according to satisfied customers, at least.

Many folks on Yelp showered the restaurant's steak with praise for its consistent flavor and almost creamy consistency, cooked just the way they liked it. For some customers, the charred outer layer made quite the impression, which made its juiciness even more pleasant — and perhaps that's what any ribeye-loving foodie could ever hope for. "Easily one of the best steaks I've had in a long time," one Yelper commented.

Based on feedback alone, the Chicago gem has mastered the art of ribeye — and it might not even be an overstatement. It has earned praise from the Michelin Guide, so even if you find yourself with just 24 hours to eat in Chicago, Bavette's is worth it. The restaurant also has a location in Las Vegas, so you don't have to gamble your chips for a really mean ribeye plate there, either.