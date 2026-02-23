The Chicago Steakhouse That's Mastered The Art Of Ribeye According To Customers
Ribeye, the perfect cut for grilling, is a crowd favorite in the culinary world for its succulent, almost melt-in-your-mouth bite. Fortunately, finding a good restaurant that can nail the dish isn't that tricky. As a country brimming with steakhouses, though, there's bound to be a few hits and misses. But it seems like you don't have to worry about things going south at Bavette's Bar & Boeuf in Chicago — according to satisfied customers, at least.
Many folks on Yelp showered the restaurant's steak with praise for its consistent flavor and almost creamy consistency, cooked just the way they liked it. For some customers, the charred outer layer made quite the impression, which made its juiciness even more pleasant — and perhaps that's what any ribeye-loving foodie could ever hope for. "Easily one of the best steaks I've had in a long time," one Yelper commented.
Based on feedback alone, the Chicago gem has mastered the art of ribeye — and it might not even be an overstatement. It has earned praise from the Michelin Guide, so even if you find yourself with just 24 hours to eat in Chicago, Bavette's is worth it. The restaurant also has a location in Las Vegas, so you don't have to gamble your chips for a really mean ribeye plate there, either.
Bavette's Steakhouse's elite dry-aged ribeye
Bavette's ribeye stands out in the sea of meaty entrees in Chicago. You can gear yourself toward a more adventurous path by trying the bone-in dry-aged ribeye, or go for the basic one served with hand-cut fries on the side. But if you came all this way, it's best to sample the dry-aged feast. It's how steakhouses transform standard beef, after all.
The complexity from the dry-aging process comes out like a pleasant surprise. Plus, it's a heftier 20-ounce serving compared to the 10 ounces you get from ordering the ribeye steak frites. The tangy hints of béarnaise and the ever-so-reliable steak salt deepen the flavor even further. The restaurant's dry-aged steaks are prepared for 42 days, which results in a balanced taste — neither too robust nor too delicate.
However, like all good restaurants, Bavette's also has its fair share of disappointed patrons — yes, even the artfully crafted ribeye has received flak. Some found it disappointing due to the lack of seasoning (but some said the exact opposite), and based on online criticism, it might not always come out at your desired temperature. On the bright side, these kinds of critiques are not as common as positive ones, so Bavette's ribeye is worth trying at least once. After all, taste can be subjective, and who knows, you might've just stumbled across the best ribeye you'll ever get your hands on.