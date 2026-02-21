The Genius Amazon Find You Need To Easily Remove Cakes And Breads From The Pan

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes, the most genius hacks come in the most unassuming package — much like this nifty Amazon find that can help you remove baked treats from the pan without fear of turning them into a crumbly mess. The BlissBoard Parchment Bread Sling does the job and it does it quite well. This kitchen tool, which you probably haven't heard of, has a round center, making it the perfect fit for sourdoughs, bâtards, and what have you. The long handles on each side are its most notable feature, letting you lift baked goods with ease instead of struggling to scrape them out.

This 50-pack comes with 22.1-by-8.67-inch sheets for only $13, so it can last you a long time (depending on how often you bake, of course). It can handle up to 5.5 pounds worth of cakes and breads, so it's tougher than it looks. Even better, you don't need to spray a modest amount of oil to prevent bread from sticking to it, since parchment paper is made to be nonstick thanks to its silicone coating. This essential baking tool everyone should own can also handle temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, so you might've just found your new baking best friend.

You can also find a silicone sling on Amazon, such as what's included in the Hongbake 8-inch round cake pan set, but some folks seem to find parchment paper more effective (and it helps that you don't have to clean parchment paper).