The Fast Food Chain That Was The First To Hire Women As Managers In The 1960s
The number of women participating in the workforce increased dramatically during the 1960s. However, they didn't always have the same opportunities as men and usually weren't hired for management positions in the fast food industry. This changed when one restaurant chain positively impacted the experiences of women working in fast food.
Among the secrets about Taco Bell you probably didn't know is that it was the first fast food chain to welcome women into management, breaking ground in a male-dominated industry. Fast food restaurants were becoming very popular in the 1950s and 1960s, and during this boom, Glen Bell opened the first Taco Bell location in 1962 in Downey, California. As Taco Bell began to expand in the mid-1960s, then-director of operations John Gorman and Bell noted there weren't enough good managers and that they were all men.
It's said that Glen Bell had learned the value of working with women while helping his aunt run a bakery in the 1940s. So, it's no surprise Taco Bell became the first fast food chain to hire women to run the stores. This opened up larger opportunities and paved the way for women to take on even greater roles within the company.
Providing opportunities for women and more in the fast food industry
You may enjoy the bestsellers on the Taco Bell menu, but the history of the company suggests there's more going on behind the scenes to make you smile. As Taco Bell became popular, it began to offer more franchising opportunities to people across the country. Among the first 100 Taco Bell franchisees was Margaret Jones, a woman who opened her own location in 1968, breaking an important glass ceiling in the process.
Taco Bell currently has numerous women in upper-management and leadership positions. And this has had a direct influence on the food it sells. Women leaders have influenced the best of Taco Bell's menu items — including creations like the XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito and the Spicy Triple Double Crunchwrap. They have also steered the restaurant toward more sustainability measures, like switching to cage-free eggs. They've inspired the company to work toward developing a planet-friendly supply chain while continuing to operate in a way that allows Taco Bell to remain relatively inexpensive. So in addition to promoting access in the workplace, Taco Bell engages in positive practices that are worth noting the next time you bite into your favorite taco, burrito, or Southwestern-inspired treat.