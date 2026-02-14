The Fast Food Chain That Was The First To Hire Women As Managers In The 1960s

The number of women participating in the workforce increased dramatically during the 1960s. However, they didn't always have the same opportunities as men and usually weren't hired for management positions in the fast food industry. This changed when one restaurant chain positively impacted the experiences of women working in fast food.

Among the secrets about Taco Bell you probably didn't know is that it was the first fast food chain to welcome women into management, breaking ground in a male-dominated industry. Fast food restaurants were becoming very popular in the 1950s and 1960s, and during this boom, Glen Bell opened the first Taco Bell location in 1962 in Downey, California. As Taco Bell began to expand in the mid-1960s, then-director of operations John Gorman and Bell noted there weren't enough good managers and that they were all men.

It's said that Glen Bell had learned the value of working with women while helping his aunt run a bakery in the 1940s. So, it's no surprise Taco Bell became the first fast food chain to hire women to run the stores. This opened up larger opportunities and paved the way for women to take on even greater roles within the company.