This Midwest Steakhouse Chain Serves Melt-In-Your-Mouth Steak According To Reviews
If there's one food the Midwestern U.S. is known for, that food has to be red meat. While Texas produces the most beef of any state in the country, other states like Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Missouri are in the top 10. If you want a good steak, you can certainly find one in the Midwest.
One smaller Midwestern steakhouse chain that fits the bill is 801 Chophouse. The first 801 Chophouse opened in 1993 in downtown Des Moines, Iowa. The chain has since expanded into seven other locations in Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Colorado, and even Virginia. At all of these restaurants, the reviews tell the story.
Of the original Des Moines location — which received a strong 4.7-star rating on Google Reviews — one Facebook review mentioned their party of four ordered two petite fillets and two prime ribs. "The meat was cooked perfectly and melted in our mouth. Best steak I've ever had!" The reviewer regarded the family-style sides delicious, including glazed baby carrots, French green beans with bacon and onion, and cheesy scalloped potatoes. A Google reviewer who was celebrating her birthday at the steakhouse agreed, "For my meal, I ordered a ribeye with bone marrow butter, and it was delicious. Cooked perfectly to my liking."
Consistent and delicious steak at all locations
While the original location in Des Moines gets plenty of love, so do many of 801 Chophouse's other spots. One Tripadvisor review of the St. Louis location wrote, "My daughter was celebrating her birthday and had the Wagyu, melt in your mouth. Not cheap, but worth the price. I had the prime rib — perfect." The Omaha location – also with a 4.7 on Google Reviews – gets a lot of praise on Reddit: "801 Chophouse is the best steak in town and there's not a close option two." Another Redditor agreed, commenting, "The prime rib at 801 is the best I have had ever in my life."
While the steaks (all USDA prime or Wagyu beef) at 801 Chophouse are a melt-in-your-mouth hit, they come with a hefty price as the reviews also indicated. The filet mignon ranges from $54 to $82, depending on size. The 14-ounce New York strip and 16-ounce ribeye both sell for $71. The steakhouse also offers more expensive and larger cuts of dry-aged porterhouse, bone-in New York strip, and delmonico, as well as wagyu cuts, which vary at each location. 801 Chophouse also has shellfish (lobster, king crab) and other entrees that include pork chops, lamb chops, and roasted chicken. The sides are standard steakhouse fare that range from simple grilled asparagus to more decadent lobster macaroni and cheese.
Like any restaurant, you'll find some negative reviews about 801 Chophouse here and there online. But it's not easy to score a 4.7 rating on Google, especially after nearly 1,300 reviews. So if you're to believe online reviewers, 801 Chophouse is worth a stop if you're in the Midwest looking for a well-cooked, hearty cut of USDA prime steak.