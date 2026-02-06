This Midwest Steakhouse Chain Serves Melt-In-Your-Mouth Steak According To Reviews

If there's one food the Midwestern U.S. is known for, that food has to be red meat. While Texas produces the most beef of any state in the country, other states like Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Missouri are in the top 10. If you want a good steak, you can certainly find one in the Midwest.

One smaller Midwestern steakhouse chain that fits the bill is 801 Chophouse. The first 801 Chophouse opened in 1993 in downtown Des Moines, Iowa. The chain has since expanded into seven other locations in Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Colorado, and even Virginia. At all of these restaurants, the reviews tell the story.

Of the original Des Moines location — which received a strong 4.7-star rating on Google Reviews — one Facebook review mentioned their party of four ordered two petite fillets and two prime ribs. "The meat was cooked perfectly and melted in our mouth. Best steak I've ever had!" The reviewer regarded the family-style sides delicious, including glazed baby carrots, French green beans with bacon and onion, and cheesy scalloped potatoes. A Google reviewer who was celebrating her birthday at the steakhouse agreed, "For my meal, I ordered a ribeye with bone marrow butter, and it was delicious. Cooked perfectly to my liking."