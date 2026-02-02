5 Reasons You Should Avoid Buying Precut Fruit At The Supermarket

The little trays of precut fruit in the produce section are so tempting, aren't they? It can be a pain to chop up fruits, especially those with harder rinds like watermelons and pineapples. You know that choosing from the precut section will run you a bit more — someone did have to take the time to wash, peel, slice, and package the fruit for you, after all — and it seems like a smart choice if you're in a hurry. Precut fruit is undeniably convenient, but there are several reasons why it's a better idea to take the time to chop up your fruit yourself.

It's not just about the price, though that's certainly a significant factor. Precut fruit simply doesn't taste as good as fresh fruit, and it's not as good for you, either. So you may want to think twice before picking up a container of sliced fruit next time you're at the grocery store. We'll take a deep dive into why that is.