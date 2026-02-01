For The Hands-Down Best Vegetable Stock, Don't Miss This Easy Step

A good stock can level up your soups, risottos, gravies, and sauces. If you've never made stock before, starting with vegetable is the best choice because it's the easiest option when you're just learning. Add vegetables, herbs, and water to a pot. Boil, strain, and store for a variety of cooking needs. That's all there is to it, right? Maybe, but there's one important step that will change the way you make veggie stock forever. If you've made it before, and it ends up a little bland, you're not alone. So, what's the step you're missing? Roasting your vegetables first. This one extra move will give you the most flavorful vegetable stock you've ever made.

Boiling raw vegetables in water doesn't bring out the richness of all the ingredients, so it can make your stock bland and watery-tasting. Roasting the vegetables first brings out the essence of each vegetable, giving your broth the most savory flavors. The dry heat browns and caramelizes the natural sugars and proteins in your vegetables, bringing out a sweet, toasty, and savory depth and intensity. Celery picks up a subtle woodsy edge. Mushrooms develop a smooth and savory umami flavor. You can even smear some tomato paste on a pan and heat until it darkens slightly for a kick of tomato flavor. The result is a stock that tastes richer than one made with just boiled raw veggies. You will taste the difference, and your kitchen will smell amazing.