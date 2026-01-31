Taco Bell Has One Of The Best Value Fast Food Breakfast Combos Around
If you're looking for a tasty breakfast that's also nice to your wallet, Taco Bell has one of the best value combos around. Taco Bell has always had great low-priced meal options, and since it started serving breakfast in 2014, that's remained the case for its special morning meals. The Tex-Mex restaurant has three breakfast combo options that come with similar items, but only one offers the best value: the breakfast quesadilla combo. For only $7.19, it comes with a sausage, egg, and cheese quesadilla; a hash brown; and a medium drink.
When you order on the app you'll be asked to choose a drink and if you want to customize or swap your quesadilla or hash brown. For drinks, you can get a fountain soda, iced tea, orange juice, bottled water, or hot or iced coffee. While this combo comes with a breakfast sausage quesadilla, you can swap it out for a bacon or steak quesadilla. However, swapping your protein will cost an additional $1 to $3, depending on your area. For example, in Minneapolis, it's 40 cents for bacon and $1.20 for steak. In Los Angeles, it's 70 cents for steak and $3 for bacon. Be sure to check your Taco Bell app or local store for exact pricing information. You can also swap out your hash brown for two Cinnabon Delights. You can customize your quesadilla further by removing, adding, or getting extra ingredients (usually at an additional cost). You can, however, make it fresco for free, which adds pico de gallo to your quesadilla.
Other Taco Bell breakfast value combos
If a quesadilla doesn't strike your fancy, Taco Bell does offer two other breakfast combo options. They cost a little bit more than the breakfast quesadilla combo, but are still good deals for a delicious and budget-friendly fast food breakfast. The other two options are the breakfast Crunchwrap meal and the breakfast burrito meal. The breakfast Crunchwrap combo comes with a bacon, egg, cheese, and hash brown Crunchwrap; two Cinnabon Delights, and a medium drink. Finally, the grande toasted breakfast burrito combo comes with a sausage, egg, cheese, and potato burrito; a hash brown; and a medium drink. However, you don't have to get them exactly this way. The basic bacon breakfast Crunchwrap can be swapped for steak, sausage, or the California version, which includes bacon, tomatoes, and guacamole. Similarly, the sausage breakfast burrito can be swapped for one with steak or bacon.
The best part is that each meal is under $8. While the one with the best value is the breakfast quesadilla combo that comes in at just over $7 before taxes, the next best value is the grande toasted breakfast burrito combo at $7.39 and finally the breakfast Crunchwrap combo is $7.79. However, you may pay a little more if you live in Los Angeles, New York, or another large city. Prices go up $1 to $2 per meal in these areas. Either way, Taco Bell makes it pretty easy to grab a solid breakfast without breaking the bank.