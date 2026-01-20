Kitchen Countertops And Floors Look Better When These Factors Align

Getting a brand-new kitchen is a dream for every home cook. However, figuring out how to pair the countertops with the floors can be a complete nightmare. Get the shades right and you never want to leave the place. Get them wrong and the kitchen feels totally unbalanced.

In an exclusive conversation, Libby Baker Speight, founder of Baker Design Co., an interior design company located in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, stated that choosing the right tones for kitchen flooring and countertops matters more than most people realize. "Subtle contrast for flooring and countertops in a kitchen is more pleasing to the eye and lets the food take center stage." Otherwise, according to Speight, the design would overwhelm the space. "Soft natural stones and medium-toned floors [are my] favorite for workhorse kitchens," she said. "They do not show age or stains as much."

On what to know before choosing a kitchen countertop color, Speight recommended opting for shades that would naturally complement the flooring. "Staying in the same shades or tones helps the materials feel cohesive even if you want a little contrast, keeping warm materials with warmer colors and vice versa with cool tones," she pointed out. Warm hues, such as yellow, orange, and red, tend to make spaces feel more social and inviting. At the same time, cooler tones, such as blue, violet, and green, create a calmer atmosphere and can help reduce cortisol levels and even ease anxiety.