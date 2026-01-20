The Seemingly Luxe Pasta That Has Aldi Shoppers Split

It's hard to resist the draw of luxury food offered at budget-friendly prices. Aldi is known for its attractive pricing and its many in-house private label brands that often help shoppers save money. However, you might have to do a little research and taste-testing to see which products live up to the hype, as Aldi shoppers have found some decadent pasta that they regret buying instantly.

Priano Lobster Ravioli seems like an upscale pasta dish at a great price at $5.29 for a 9-ounce package (though prices may vary); However, it has received mixed reviews from people across the internet. On a positive note, Reddit reviews suggest that it's best if paired with a good sauce, such as organic marinara. However, some Facebook users said the ravioli itself was "bland and a little doughy." A number of reviewers lamented that it contains little to no discernible lobster flavor and no actual pieces of seafood, merely a cheesy lobster paste. This makes some sense, as good seafood dishes are rarely inexpensive — so, this could be disappointing to customers who love lobster.