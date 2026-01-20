The Seemingly Luxe Pasta That Has Aldi Shoppers Split
It's hard to resist the draw of luxury food offered at budget-friendly prices. Aldi is known for its attractive pricing and its many in-house private label brands that often help shoppers save money. However, you might have to do a little research and taste-testing to see which products live up to the hype, as Aldi shoppers have found some decadent pasta that they regret buying instantly.
Priano Lobster Ravioli seems like an upscale pasta dish at a great price at $5.29 for a 9-ounce package (though prices may vary); However, it has received mixed reviews from people across the internet. On a positive note, Reddit reviews suggest that it's best if paired with a good sauce, such as organic marinara. However, some Facebook users said the ravioli itself was "bland and a little doughy." A number of reviewers lamented that it contains little to no discernible lobster flavor and no actual pieces of seafood, merely a cheesy lobster paste. This makes some sense, as good seafood dishes are rarely inexpensive — so, this could be disappointing to customers who love lobster.
Ways to enjoy Aldi's Priano lobster ravioli
If you're willing to give Priano lobster ravioli a try, you can make it using the directions on the label to determine if it's good on its own. However, there are some ways to enhance Priano lobster ravioli to ensure a better flavor. One recipe idea from Giada De Laurentiis is to prepare a five-ingredient fried ravioli. This technique may enhance the flavor of Priano lobster ravioli, turning it into a unique appetizer. On a Facebook thread, many people weren't impressed with Aldi's product page's suggestion of pairing the ravioli with jarred Alfredo sauce. Some said they preferred butter sauce with sage or lemon, while others suggested simply tossing with olive oil and garlic.
Perhaps one positive aspect of the Priano lobster ravioli that isn't mentioned in reviews is its low-calorie formulation (240 calories per 1-cup serving) and low sodium content (270 milligrams per serving). So, in comparison to some other Aldi pasta, the lobster ravioli seems much healthier out of the package. At the end of the day, if you're curious about the Priano lobster ravioli and enjoy a cheesy pasta with just a hint of lobster, it may be worth trying. But if bold lobster flavor is a must, you might want to look elsewhere to satisfy your seafood craving.