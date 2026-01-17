Does Sugar Ever Expire?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unless you're a professional baker, sugar probably isn't an ingredient you think about or work with every day. It sits quietly in the pantry or a countertop canister, waiting until the next cake recipe or batch of muffins come into play. At some point, though, you may wonder if it's still safe to eat, or if scooping from that old bag of unknown origin sugar will ruin your recipe. After all, many common baking ingredients like eggs, milk, and even baking powder and flour have very clear expiration dates. Sugar, on the other hand, plays by different rules. If it's not stored properly, your sugar might get contaminated. But if you keep it in the proper storage conditions, plain granulated sugar is one of those foods that don't actually expire.

The secret to sugar's longevity comes down to its chemical makeup. Regular white table sugar right out of the box or the bag it comes in contains little to no moisture, which prevents any bacteria or mold from growing. These two microorganisms are responsible for food spoilage, so if they can't set up shop, the sugar is safe to use indefinitely. With that said, there are a lot of ways that sugar can lose its viability, or just wreck the taste of your food, so most manufacturers usually recommend that it's only good for around two years. It's best to keep that in mind before you buy a 25-pound bag at Costco (even though we think it's still worth buying this pantry staple in bulk).