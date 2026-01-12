The Aldi Cut Of Meat That Makes Slow Cooker Meals A Breeze

Slow cookers have got to be one of the most useful gadgets in your collection when it comes to time-saving meals. But you can save even more time by letting someone else take care of the meal prep too. That's where Aldi's Carnitas Seasoned Boneless Pork Shoulder comes in. And you can get this affordable pre-seasoned meat option for just $2.39 per pound (available in 2-pound packages for about $5 per pack).

And it couldn't be easier. Just pop the shoulder into your slow cooker on low for anywhere between six and eight hours. By the time dinner comes around, all you'll need to do is shred your finished pork shoulder and put a bag of tortillas and condiments on the counter. If you want to prep any additional sides to serve alongside it, wait until the last 30 minutes to an hour of cooking. The same is true for any aromatics you want to add to the slow cooker. Not waiting to add faster-cooking ingredients is one of the common mistakes to avoid when using a slow cooker.

Some Aldi customers on Reddit mention that the pork can be elevated by broiling it after shredding, adding a crispy outer layer to the meat. Just make sure you adjust your oven racks to proper broiling position first. Customers also mention that this ingredient is very easy to pull apart once cooked through and flavorful enough on its own — no need to add extra seasonings. The carnitas coating is comprised of common ingredients like vinegar, paprika, brown sugar, dehydrated onion, and garlic.