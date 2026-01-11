Folic Acid Is Man-Made: Here's Why It's Added To Food

You might not have heard of it, but you've more than likely had it over the course of your life: Folic acid, a B vitamin, is a near ubiquitous presence in enriched flour, pasta, cereal, and rice. In fact, as of 1998, folic acid is required to be added to certain staple foods such as enriched grains and cereals in the United States. And as of 2026, California has mandated that most tortillas sold in the state include folic acid. But why? Well, it's a matter of public health and fetal development.

Essentially, folic acid is a man-made version of Vitamin B9, also known as folate. Folate is a micronutrient often found in leafy green vegetables, eggs, beans, and other fruits and veggies. Folate is essential to red blood cell production, breakdown of certain amino acids, and DNA synthesis. Outside of enriched grains, folic acid is most commonly found in prenatal vitamins, as it can help to prevent birth defects such as spina bifida. And therein lies the reason for its status as a mandated additive. Its status as an additive has become a bit controversial in the realm of foods.

While folic acid is an essential part of a pre-natal multivitamin, the timeframe in which it is most effective at preventing birth defects is early in pregnancy, and a folic acid enriched diet is also beneficial before pregnancy to prevent defects. Since many people don't know they're pregnant until later in pregnancy, or might be unable to access sufficient dietary doses of the vitamin, folic acid enriched foods are essential for helping to lower birth defect rates — or at least, that was the theory going into the policy change.