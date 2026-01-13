Why Mulch Is Essential For Gardens In The Fall And Winter

Just as you would prepare your garden for a healthy, vibrant spring, you need to take the proper steps to shut it down for winter. Overwintering may be one of the more overlooked tasks for some gardeners, but organic mulch can protect gardens from harsh winter weather. Many plants can't withstand temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit on their own, and mulch helps them survive by preventing water in their roots from freezing.

However, it's also important not to use too much mulch, which can suffocate your plants. Trees and shrubs can usually handle 4 inches or more of mulch, while a 2- to 3-inch layer suffices for smaller, more delicate plants. Insulating your soil with straw or other mulch, such as organic materials like bark, woodchips, or leaves from your yard, will also protect worms and other tiny microbes that work in your garden. Whether you have garden beds or are planting directly in the ground, mulching is essential to prevent soil erosion by slowing water runoff and shielding your precious soil from rain and snow. Plus, over the winter months, those inches of organic mulch will slowly decompose and return nutrients to the soil, setting your spring plants up for a healthy season.