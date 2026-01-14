Your Air Fryer Is The Secret For Making This Classic Crunchy Snack At Home — No Oil Required
Pork rinds are a popular snack, cherished for their crispiness and puffiness. Variations on the pork rind are enjoyed in Southern states as well as in other parts of the globe, such as Spain, Latin America, the United Kingdom, and many Asian countries, to name a few. Whether you call them pork rinds, chicharrones, pork scratchings, or cracklin', these crispy pork treats are usually prepared in a deep fryer or baked. But of the unexpected foods you can throw into the air fryer, pork rinds deserve a top spot on the list.
The best cut of pork for crunchy, homemade pork rinds in the air fryer is either pork skin or skin-on pork belly. If you prefer your pork rinds closer to chips, start by cooking the meat in boiling water or in a slow cooker to ensure it is as tender as possible. Once they've cooled, cut the excess fat to keep the snacks thin and crunchy. You'll then want to dehydrate the pork for six to 10 hours, then place the pieces in the air fryer for four to five minutes at a high temperature for optimal crunchiness. Be sure to follow the instructions of your specific model for heating levels.
For a juicier bite, you can skip the dehydrating step and place the seasoned chunks of pork directly into the air fryer. It'll take approximately 45 minutes at 360 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also cook ready-to-make pork rinds in the air fryer for four to five minutes for the same crunchy effect.
Making the best homemade pork rinds in your air fryer
Seasoning your pork rinds is usually a simple affair, with a touch of salt being enough to bring the snack to life. There are several other seasoning options to offer more lip-smacking flavor, including black pepper, paprika, Cajun spices, onion, garlic powder, or lime wedges for some zing. Be sure to add another dash of seasonings as soon as the pork rinds are done in the air fryer so that the fragrance and flavor remain potent.
For best results, be sure to preheat the air fryer to guarantee crispy results. Cooking times and snappiness depend on the model of your air fryer, so be prepared to adjust according to the model you own. It's also important to cut the rinds into consistent shapes like squares. Since the pork skins will expand in size, you'll want to leave enough space in the air fryer to avoid overcrowding, as this can impact the crunchiness, too. If you're going for chunkier bites, you can cut them into slices for Colombian-style pork snacks that are made from the thicker pork belly.
When you're finished making pork rinds, you can enjoy them plain or incorporate them into other dishes. This crunchy pork snack can go in salads, soups, and sandwiches. For an even more elevated take on pork rinds, you can serve them with a side of salsa, twice-fried unripe plantain (tostones), or fried yuca.