Your Air Fryer Is The Secret For Making This Classic Crunchy Snack At Home — No Oil Required

Pork rinds are a popular snack, cherished for their crispiness and puffiness. Variations on the pork rind are enjoyed in Southern states as well as in other parts of the globe, such as Spain, Latin America, the United Kingdom, and many Asian countries, to name a few. Whether you call them pork rinds, chicharrones, pork scratchings, or cracklin', these crispy pork treats are usually prepared in a deep fryer or baked. But of the unexpected foods you can throw into the air fryer, pork rinds deserve a top spot on the list.

The best cut of pork for crunchy, homemade pork rinds in the air fryer is either pork skin or skin-on pork belly. If you prefer your pork rinds closer to chips, start by cooking the meat in boiling water or in a slow cooker to ensure it is as tender as possible. Once they've cooled, cut the excess fat to keep the snacks thin and crunchy. You'll then want to dehydrate the pork for six to 10 hours, then place the pieces in the air fryer for four to five minutes at a high temperature for optimal crunchiness. Be sure to follow the instructions of your specific model for heating levels.

For a juicier bite, you can skip the dehydrating step and place the seasoned chunks of pork directly into the air fryer. It'll take approximately 45 minutes at 360 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also cook ready-to-make pork rinds in the air fryer for four to five minutes for the same crunchy effect.