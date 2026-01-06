How To Prep Beef Tenderloin For Roasting, Locking In Moisture With Just Twine

The beef tenderloin is best known as the source of filet mignon and chateaubriand, two steakhouse cuts prized for tenderness. But while it might be most famous for the steaks it yields, the whole cut makes for a brilliant roast in its own right. As its name suggests, tenderloin is naturally tender, but it's not uniform in shape. The rear end of the cut, known as the head, is wider and thicker, while the other end (the tail) tapers off to a narrow point. Without properly addressing the disparity in thickness, the tail will overcook before the rest of the meat has had a chance to come up to temperature. There's a simple solution, though: trussing the meat.

Using a little kitchen twine, you can compact the tenderloin into a uniform cylinder, so that it cooks evenly all the way through. It's not just about aesthetics; it's a question of moisture retention. This is the same principle used in rotisserie cooking — it's much easier to achieve consistency with an even shape.