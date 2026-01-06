How To Make 'Keto Coffee'
Beverages like keto coffee are crafted with the ketogenic diet in mind. This way of eating changes the way your body processes its fuel source, focusing on reduced carbohydrates and increased fat intake. But you don't have to be keto to enjoy this unique, energy-boosting drink. Instead of flavored sugar syrups or milk, keto coffee calls for butter, heavy cream, or coconut oil. This creamy take on your morning brew is also referred to as bulletproof coffee or butter coffee.
A standard cup of black coffee qualifies as keto, which means you can use concentrated coffee pods, instant coffee, espresso, drip coffee, or another black coffee option. There are many variations of keto coffee, but typically, the drink calls for equal parts unsalted butter, coconut oil, and heavy cream (half and half is also acceptable). Heavy cream is commonly added to this beverage for its fat content and calorie boost, and it makes for an extra silky sipping experience.
Keto coffee does not blend together easily, as oil naturally separates from other liquids. Therefore, it's recommended to use an immersion blender or handheld frother to adequately incorporate each ingredient. Though this recipe is simple to make once you have the components, consider different keto-friendly ingredient options and choose high quality coconut oil and butter before making this drink yourself.
Ingredient considerations for your keto coffee
Keto coffee can also be created with MCT oil, which stands for medium-chain triglycerides, instead of coconut oil. It breaks down fast in the body and acts as a quick energy boost in your beverage. MCT oil is actually just a concentrated version of what naturally occurs in coconut oil. You'll also find this nutritionally rich ingredient in many popular products. For example, Costco's high-protein coffee drink contains MCT: Super Coffee Protein+.
Butter is often included for its nutritional fat content, making your coffee even richer, but ideally, you want butter that comes from grass-fed cows. This is because standard butter is unlikely to be as rich in omega-3 fats and vitamins, which are intentionally factored into your keto cup for specific health benefits. Ghee, which is a type of clarified butter, can be used in place of butter. Because ghee only contains trace amounts of lactose, it's ideal for those with lactose intolerance. Not only that, but it also has a slightly higher fat content than butter.
You can also use flavoring like vanilla extract, but this is optional and recommended to use sparingly (½ teaspoon per cup of coffee). If you are fond of flavored coffee drinks, you can keep this recipe keto by using sugar-free sweeteners or by choosing flavored coffee beans. And if you want to make this drink vegan, just skip the cream and swap your butter for a plant-based alternative like cacao butter.