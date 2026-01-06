How To Make 'Keto Coffee'

Beverages like keto coffee are crafted with the ketogenic diet in mind. This way of eating changes the way your body processes its fuel source, focusing on reduced carbohydrates and increased fat intake. But you don't have to be keto to enjoy this unique, energy-boosting drink. Instead of flavored sugar syrups or milk, keto coffee calls for butter, heavy cream, or coconut oil. This creamy take on your morning brew is also referred to as bulletproof coffee or butter coffee.

A standard cup of black coffee qualifies as keto, which means you can use concentrated coffee pods, instant coffee, espresso, drip coffee, or another black coffee option. There are many variations of keto coffee, but typically, the drink calls for equal parts unsalted butter, coconut oil, and heavy cream (half and half is also acceptable). Heavy cream is commonly added to this beverage for its fat content and calorie boost, and it makes for an extra silky sipping experience.

Keto coffee does not blend together easily, as oil naturally separates from other liquids. Therefore, it's recommended to use an immersion blender or handheld frother to adequately incorporate each ingredient. Though this recipe is simple to make once you have the components, consider different keto-friendly ingredient options and choose high quality coconut oil and butter before making this drink yourself.