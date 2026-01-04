What's The Actual Difference Between A Bar And Cantina?

Picture it: You're trying to decide on a night out, perhaps perusing the internet for local haunts. Within the pages are ads for a nearby bar and cantina. Both are appealing, but what's the difference? While calling an establishment — where alcohol is served — a bar, can mean just about anything, it wasn't always that way. Certain bars provide specific services and food, and the names can even imply its theme. Cantinas, for instance, typically have fare and decor specific to where they originated: Mexico. However, the terms, along with canteens, are used interchangeably, which may stir some confusion, especially since the word cantina originated in Italy and refers to a wine cellar.

Certainly, the term bar can reference many things. To some, it's a humble and beloved dive bar, where the lighting is soft and dim, music is playing, and the drinks are constantly flowing. To others, it's somewhere upscale, sleek, and stylish, like the iconic Peacock Alley in the Waldorf Astoria NYC, home of the apple-forward Marilyn Monroe cocktail. This is because, by definition, a bar — short for barroom — generally refers to any place where alcohol is the focal product being served, possibly along with food. From here, context is key when it comes to the bar type; cantinas, specifically, have a rich history based mostly in Mexico and Latin America. This influences other traits as they also tend to have a rustic feel, bold colors, and a festive atmosphere with a Tex Mex-inspired menu, featuring items like margaritas, nachos, and tacos.