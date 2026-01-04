What's The Actual Difference Between A Bar And Cantina?
Picture it: You're trying to decide on a night out, perhaps perusing the internet for local haunts. Within the pages are ads for a nearby bar and cantina. Both are appealing, but what's the difference? While calling an establishment — where alcohol is served — a bar, can mean just about anything, it wasn't always that way. Certain bars provide specific services and food, and the names can even imply its theme. Cantinas, for instance, typically have fare and decor specific to where they originated: Mexico. However, the terms, along with canteens, are used interchangeably, which may stir some confusion, especially since the word cantina originated in Italy and refers to a wine cellar.
Certainly, the term bar can reference many things. To some, it's a humble and beloved dive bar, where the lighting is soft and dim, music is playing, and the drinks are constantly flowing. To others, it's somewhere upscale, sleek, and stylish, like the iconic Peacock Alley in the Waldorf Astoria NYC, home of the apple-forward Marilyn Monroe cocktail. This is because, by definition, a bar — short for barroom — generally refers to any place where alcohol is the focal product being served, possibly along with food. From here, context is key when it comes to the bar type; cantinas, specifically, have a rich history based mostly in Mexico and Latin America. This influences other traits as they also tend to have a rustic feel, bold colors, and a festive atmosphere with a Tex Mex-inspired menu, featuring items like margaritas, nachos, and tacos.
Cantinas are also different from canteens
Certainly, it makes sense the words bar and cantina get confused with each other, especially since they've been used fluidly together since the late 1800s. However, it's also worth noting cantina is often confused with canteen, given their pronunciation and root word commonality, but there are major differences between them as well. Canteens are essentially cafeterias, not bars, where snacks, beverages, and hot and cold meals are the main focus. More specifically, they belong to larger establishments, like schools and the military, to feed employees or members, expanding from the original reference of the water tins carried by soldiers. In this way, canteens have more in common with Costco and Sam's Club's food courts, as opposed to, say, the modern-day Taco Bell Cantina.
And if you want to give your home bar or kitchen a makeover in true cantina style, consider your design. Some ways to achieve this would be to incorporate Talavera tiles on your floor and walls, as these are traditional Mexican decor. Additionally, embellishing it with bold, colorful patterns and textiles could help enhance the cantina feel. Home renovators can even pull inspiration from adobe kitchens, which feature retro-mod appliances and an organic, rustic style with patina, giving the appearance of deep history behind it — all of which can elevate and bring an artsy feel to your kitchen.