The Unexpected Pantry Staple That Brings Deep Flavor To Pot Roast

Pot roast is a classic comfort food with a luxurious nature. Whether you're cooking beef, pork, or even lamb roast, it's always an exciting proposition to add flavors. One way to accomplish this is by swapping the traditional potato and carrot accompaniments with something new. Luckily, there are many options for flavorful ingredients to cook with your pot roast.

In addition to using our tips for cooking pot roast, treat yourself to a little twist by using dried fruits. Making pot roast with dried fruits will infuse your roast with brightness and sweetness that complement the savory notes, adding a nice contrast. Choose from what you may already have in your pantry, such as raisins and prunes, or go the extra mile and toss in dried apricots, dates, figs, or other fruit mix. If you're making a pork roast, some fruits to consider are dried peaches, apricots, or apples. You can choose the best fruits to go along with beef by the season, including dried varieties such as peaches and mangos in spring and summer, or apples and cranberries in the fall and winter. Consider adding dried dates, figs, prunes, and pomegranates to lamb roasts. Tailor your blend of herbs and spices to embellish the fruit flavors by including allspice, cloves, or other flavorings alongside brown sugar to add depth and help sweeten your roast. In addition to adding dried fruit, consider more ways to add flavor to your pot roast with minimal effort, such as adding a splash of balsamic vinegar.