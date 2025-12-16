Ina Garten's Simple But Essential Tip To Prevent Soggy Tiramisu

Savoiardi biscuits (the Italian name for ladyfingers) are extremely porous, essentially structured like tiny sponges, so the instant they touch any liquid, they begin to saturate. Once the outer layer takes on enough liquid, it turns soft, and the airy internal structure of the biscuit isn't enough to keep things together, leading to collapse. A soggy ladyfinger doesn't just affect the texture of your tiramisu — it can cause the layers of cream and biscuit to meld together, leading to an inevitable, and frankly sad, collapsing dessert.

Oversoaking your ladyfingers can also make your mascarpone become sloppy, as the excess liquid can seep out of the biscuits and upward into the cream. The goal is to have a biscuit that's saturated on the outside, but still a little dry on the interior, allowing it to retain its structural integrity.

Much like Garten, pastry chefs tend to "touch and go" when dipping savoiardi; just a second is all you really need. Of course, the timing of your dip also changes based on the biscuits you use. Store-bought ladyfingers make constructing your tiramisu a breeze and are often better than those you could make yourself. If you bake them at home, you might need a little trial and error to dial in just how long they spend in the coffee mixture.