How This Costco Executive Membership Perk Is Benefiting Members At Any Level

There's a reason why Costco is so popular and only getting more popular as time goes on. Visits to Costco have increased year over year every quarter since the second quarter of 2021. Sure, some of that has to do with learning hacks that will change the way you shop at Costco, the fact a visit to Costco is a grocery treasure hunt, and shoppers simply buying in bulk to save money when inflation is hitting wallets hard. All of this stems from Costco's excellent customer service and its focus on its members. This was showcased in June when Costco expanded its hours, opening an hour earlier for its $130/year executive members Monday through Friday and Sunday, and a half hour earlier on Saturday. The result? Costco saw a rise in visits 30 minutes to 45 minutes long and a drop in visits from 45 minutes to 60 minutes.

What does this mean? More efficiency. After introducing early-access hours, Costco noticed members are able to complete their shopping more quickly in less-crowded conditions and the main issue with the growing popularity of everyone's superstore — the long lines and crowded aisles — is diminishing. Costco's new hours for executive members are helping to unclog customer traffic jams for everyone, resulting in a better experience for all shoppers.