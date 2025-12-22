How This Costco Executive Membership Perk Is Benefiting Members At Any Level
There's a reason why Costco is so popular and only getting more popular as time goes on. Visits to Costco have increased year over year every quarter since the second quarter of 2021. Sure, some of that has to do with learning hacks that will change the way you shop at Costco, the fact a visit to Costco is a grocery treasure hunt, and shoppers simply buying in bulk to save money when inflation is hitting wallets hard. All of this stems from Costco's excellent customer service and its focus on its members. This was showcased in June when Costco expanded its hours, opening an hour earlier for its $130/year executive members Monday through Friday and Sunday, and a half hour earlier on Saturday. The result? Costco saw a rise in visits 30 minutes to 45 minutes long and a drop in visits from 45 minutes to 60 minutes.
What does this mean? More efficiency. After introducing early-access hours, Costco noticed members are able to complete their shopping more quickly in less-crowded conditions and the main issue with the growing popularity of everyone's superstore — the long lines and crowded aisles — is diminishing. Costco's new hours for executive members are helping to unclog customer traffic jams for everyone, resulting in a better experience for all shoppers.
The best times to shop at Costco
With hourly changes implemented by Costco, it seems everyone is benefiting from shorter waits and a faster shopping experience. But there are still peak times and days if you want to maximize your time and be an ultra-efficient bulk shopper. According to Placer.ai, a data analytics firm, the busiest times to visit Costco were tracked, and it's clear the longest wait times were between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. every day. So, if you're a Costco executive member and an early bird, that new 9 a.m. opening time looks glorious, complete with clearer aisles. The first hour of regular opening — from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. – and right near closing hours — around 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — also look the least congested.
Internet users and Redditors have agreed early and evening hours during the week, specifically mid-week on Tuesday or Wednesday, were less busy. Weekends, obviously, were the busiest, in general. It's also worth noting that if you want to make the most of your (now shorter) visit, going on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday means the store will be restocked with items that were sold during the weekend rush. While you consider your next visit to Costco, at least you'll experience a quicker visit.