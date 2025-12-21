For Even Better Pot Roast, Do It Like The Greeks (With One Meat Swap)

A good pot roast usually gives itself away by filling the room with its scent — priming your taste buds for a mouthwatering meal. Whether you have figured out the best seasonings to add to the mix or discovered a secret weapon like honey mustard for a juicy chicken roast, there are many ways to elevate your game. Even if you think you have your pot roast repertoire perfected, you might want to take some notes from one Mediterranean country, which has the secret to a hearty and irresistible dish worthy of its spot on the table. Push your beef, pork, and chicken cuts to the side and bring out the lamb to make a roast the Greek way.

Tender and well-seasoned lamb deserves to be the star of your next roast, according to generations of Greek cooks. Lamb plays a central role in Greek cuisine, but it is especially desirable as a pot roast. When choosing your cut of lamb, opt for a boneless leg or shoulder. The shoulders are fattier, which works well for slower and longer cooking methods, thanks to the extra connective tissue on this part of the animal. On the other hand, the legs are better if you prefer leaner cuts of meat.