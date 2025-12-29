Prevent Homemade Pizza Dough From Sticking To Your Pan Using One Simple Tip

We all love good homemade pizza. That crunchy and airy crust, the delicious marinara sauce seasoned with some garlic, oregano and basil, as well as the gooey, fresh mozzarella melted to perfection — it's everything that makes this traditional Italian dish undeniably delicious. Even when following all the tips for making the best homemade pizza, though, homemade dough can easily stick to the pan if you're not careful, turning your cozy pizza night into a complete disaster.

Even though a light dusting of flour or a bit of olive oil can help prevent adhesion (the process that causes the dough to stick to the surface), both can affect how the crust turns out. Put too much flour underneath your pizza dough, and it'll make the crust powdery, soft, or even bitter. On the other hand, adding olive oil to the dough's base will result in a crust that's greasy. It will likely even burn it later if you bake your pizza at higher temperatures. Which brings us to baking paper — the ultimate solution you didn't know your pizza needed.

Laying a sheet of baking paper on your prep board before adding your toppings will create a barrier that will keep the wet dough from sticking to the surface. This is especially helpful for stuffed-crust pizzas or when you're using high-moisture toppings such as mushrooms, tomatoes, or spinach, which can quickly make the dough soggy.