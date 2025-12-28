'A Family-Sized Disaster': Why We Ranked This Frozen Steak Dinner The Absolute Worst

Let's be real: A frozen steak dinner won't generally be as good as at a fancy restaurant, or even a freshly-cooked hunk of meat at a chain steakhouse (which we've ranked worst to best). But as one Chowhound reviewer found when reviewing and ranking eight frozen steak dinners, there's still a big gap between a good frozen steak dinner and a bad one. Case in point: Stouffer's Steak Queso and Rice, the meal that had the (dis)honor of last place on this ranking.

On paper, it sounds decent: grilled steak pieces with a colorful mix of onions, black beans, corn, and poblano peppers atop a base of rice and queso. But pop that bad boy out of its box, microwave it for 12 minutes, and the end product, according to our reviewer, is a "culinary nightmare."

The problems were myriad: a lack of steak (and what was there was unpleasantly chewy), and relatively few veggies, despite the promises on the packaging. The rice is undercooked, and is not at all rescued by the queso — the cheese sauce instead separated into gloopy curds and watery slop. This wasn't just a textural issue: The taste of that queso was oddly acidic, too, when one would probably expect a cheese-based sauce to be creamy. You'll pay just under $11 for the displeasure of eating it, so it's not even particularly cheap. That gets you a box that allegedly has 3.5 servings, but it's only 30 ounces in total, or under 9 ounces per serving, hardly a hearty meal.