Why This Staple Party Appetizer Became So Popular In Post-War America

Onion dip is a party staple. Whether you like to pair it with chips, pretzels, or crudité, you're undoubtedly familiar with this combination of Lipton dried soup mix and sour cream. It's basic, it's easy to make, and it's been around for decades. But like many things that are just part of our culinary landscape, we tend to not even think about where they came from. In the case of Lipton's onion dip, the story behind it is actually quite interesting and goes as far back as World War II.

During World War II, Americans faced rationing and limited resources — they did what they could with what they had, making most foods from scratch. But following the war, convenience became a driving factor for Americans, and this showed in the recipes that came out of American kitchens. People had more purchasing power, emerging food technologies allowed companies to make quick and easy-to-make foods, and smart marketing techniques delivered them directly to homes across the country.

Lipton Onion Soup Mix, a dried mixture of seasonings for a hearty soup that is ready in minutes, is one of the conveniences that emerged. Lipton, which had already made quite a name for itself thanks to its popular line of teas, introduced its dried soup mix in the 1940s with something called Lipton Continental Soup Mix, but the onion soup mix that is so popular in dips today wasn't introduced until 1952.

With the newly found confidence behind post-war convenience and abundance, it wasn't long before an unknown cook (who many believe to have been a homemaker in California, since the dip was first known as "California Dip") mixed a package with sour cream, turning it the mix one of the classic American party dips that truly deserves a comeback. The rest is, as they say, history.