Where Is Labatt Beer Brewed, And Who Owns It?

While Labatt Blue may not be one of the big beer brands with in-your-face marketing and a prime spot on the shelves, the crisp pilsner flavor offered by this Canadian beer has been imported and enjoyed by Americans south of Labatt's Canadian brewing facility for over 70 years. The company's history goes back even further. Founded in 1847, it remained a family business for over 100 years until modern-day takeovers by food giants such as InBev and later FIFCO USA turned it into one of Canada's largest breweries, and one of the most imported Canadian beers to the United States.

Labatt still produces a massive amount of beer in Canada, which the U.S. imports, markets, and distributes through Labatt USA, but it is especially loved in New York, with Buffalo being its largest single American market. In 2009, InBev merged with Anheuser-Busch (you know, the producer of Budweiser, Stella Artois, Michelob, and a whole bunch more – even some craft beers) under its Brewers Collective banner.

Since Anheuser-Busch had such massive control of the beer market with the merger, the Justice Department called it anti-competitive. So, in 2009, InBev/Anheuser-Busch sold Labatt USA to FIFCO USA (which also makes Seagram's Escapes, Lipton Hard Iced Tea, and more), and the company retained the right to produce and sell Labatt Blue products in the United States. The taste for Labatt's Canadian brew hasn't slowed down, and in 2024, a Labatt brewing facility was built for $50 million in Rochester, New York.