Give Boxed Blueberry Muffins A Decadent Upgrade With One Ingredient

Boxed muffin mixes are one of the best convenience foods to keep stocked in your pantry. They're basically a shelf-stable guarantee that you're just minutes from a tasty brunch or delicious dessert at any given moment, which can come in handy when accommodating guests or throwing an impromptu celebration. It's also pretty easy to convert any boxed muffin mix into pancakes for an exciting addition to breakfast or brinner — especially if you have blueberry muffin mix on hand.

The sweet tanginess of the dried blueberries in these mixes helps disguise the "boxed" taste, and it's a pretty safe bet anyone you're serving enjoys blueberries over something like carrot cake, or even chocolate. They're also incredibly versatile. For example, enhancing blueberry muffin mix is a simple matter of adding a surprise cream cheese center. Cream cheese not only brings extra-tangy richness to boxed muffins, it also makes them more satiating and they feel more special than just using the mix alone.

Plus, stuffed muffins are easier to make than you think. Just fill each liner halfway before dolloping in about 1 tablespoon of cream cheese, then fill the liners to the top. The cream cheese melts into a velvety, frosting-like bite as the muffins bake, evoking the flavors of blueberry cheesecake. The cream cheese also stays relatively soft inside the muffins, similar to the way chocolate chips never quite firm up and become solid after being baked into cookies.