TikTok Invented The Perfect Party Nacho, And It's Super Easy To Make

It's not uncommon for hosts to seek out new and exciting snacks to impress their party guests. Sure, there are always the old reliable appetizers from, say, Trader Joe's, but there are also the bragging rights that come from calling yours homemade. Sometimes this is inspired by scouring the internet for vintage '70s recipes nobody makes anymore; others, it comes from good ol' TikTok. Such is the case with Basque nachos. According to user @wishbonekitchen, this appetizer originated at Ernesto's in New York. Basque nachos are unique from the standard fare, as they're nachos in spirit rather than by definition. With that said, non-New York residents need not worry, as the recipe is easy to recreate, making it ideal for copycats at home or parties.

To make Basque nachos, traditional tortilla chips are swapped for deep-fried kettle chips, and the protein used is either Serrano ham or Jamón Ibérico, rather than beef, chicken, or steak. The usual jalapeños are substituted with guindillas (a pepper with a mild, spicy kick rather than a fiery heat), Castelvetrano olives, or both if desired. While a melty cheese like cheddar or Colby Jack is the go-to for nachos, this spin uses Manchego instead.

The swaps make sense, as some tortilla chips can be too thin to withstand the partner ingredients' heat, oil, and juices, turning them soggy or making them fall apart. Alternatively, kettle chips can better serve their purpose, as their thick, curved shape is more suited to supporting the other ingredients' weight. Depending on your preference, Serrano ham or Jamón Ibérico will provide either a uniquely firm or melt-in-your-mouth, cured savoriness to the nacho dish.