TikTok Invented The Perfect Party Nacho, And It's Super Easy To Make
It's not uncommon for hosts to seek out new and exciting snacks to impress their party guests. Sure, there are always the old reliable appetizers from, say, Trader Joe's, but there are also the bragging rights that come from calling yours homemade. Sometimes this is inspired by scouring the internet for vintage '70s recipes nobody makes anymore; others, it comes from good ol' TikTok. Such is the case with Basque nachos. According to user @wishbonekitchen, this appetizer originated at Ernesto's in New York. Basque nachos are unique from the standard fare, as they're nachos in spirit rather than by definition. With that said, non-New York residents need not worry, as the recipe is easy to recreate, making it ideal for copycats at home or parties.
To make Basque nachos, traditional tortilla chips are swapped for deep-fried kettle chips, and the protein used is either Serrano ham or Jamón Ibérico, rather than beef, chicken, or steak. The usual jalapeños are substituted with guindillas (a pepper with a mild, spicy kick rather than a fiery heat), Castelvetrano olives, or both if desired. While a melty cheese like cheddar or Colby Jack is the go-to for nachos, this spin uses Manchego instead.
The swaps make sense, as some tortilla chips can be too thin to withstand the partner ingredients' heat, oil, and juices, turning them soggy or making them fall apart. Alternatively, kettle chips can better serve their purpose, as their thick, curved shape is more suited to supporting the other ingredients' weight. Depending on your preference, Serrano ham or Jamón Ibérico will provide either a uniquely firm or melt-in-your-mouth, cured savoriness to the nacho dish.
There's a reason for Basque nachos' dual names, plus tips for making them at home
For anyone wondering why Basque nachos are also often referred to as Spanish nachos, there's a reason behind this. Put simply, while classic nachos are historically Mexican, Ernesto's focus is on Spain and its Basque region. This is reflected in many of the recipe's ingredients: Manchego cheese descends from Spain's La Mancha region, Jamón Ibérico hails from Iberia, in southwest Spain, and Serrano ham is produced primarily in the mountainous portions of northern Spain. Guindillas are even peppers specific to the Basque area. When it comes to Ernesto's patrons wanting to try the inspiration behind the TikTok craze, it's worth knowing that its cinco jotas Ibérico con patatas chips starter dish is, by description, only sliced Jamón Ibérico over house-made potato chips.
Of course, this may inspire home recreations and even enhancements to Spanish nachos. Here, swapping the ham out for Spanish chorizo and incorporating an orange and paprika aioli could elevate the dish with a more complex, citrusy zest. Those desiring a less common route can add figs, which are prominently produced and appreciated in Spain, and could incorporate complex notes of sweet fruit into the dish. Anyone wanting something different, but still familiar, can pull from a traditional ultimate loaded chicken nacho recipe. Adding the likes of diced tomatoes and sour cream could bring in a zesty creaminess to the flavor. Completing it with a themed pairing, Spanish nachos would work well with an Albariño wine or a Spanish rosé, as these wines tend to pair with salty dishes.