You Won't Ignore Fruits And Veggies Ever Again With This Smart Fridge Organization Tip

How many times have you opened the crisper drawers in your fridge, only to discover a bag of gooey cilantro or sad, withered lemons? Into the trash it goes, yet another victim of "out of sight, out of mind." Storing fruits and veggies in crisper drawers isn't necessarily a storage mistake that can ruin your food — after all, they are designed to regulate humidity and thus extend the shelf life of your produce (assuming you're using those fridge drawers correctly). However, the very nature of keeping your produce in a drawer that isn't easy to see into means that it's easy to forget. And while some produce has a shelf life of up to a few weeks, other produce has a much narrower window of just a few days. So if you want to break the cycle of purchase produce, neglect produce, discard produce; it may be time to re-think your fridge organization.

Enter the "ADHD-friendly fridge." The key aspect of this organizational approach is to make sure your shortest shelf-life items are the most visible. Start by moving your produce out of the crisper drawers and into the main part of the fridge. Re-purpose the crisper drawers as condiment or beverage storage — items with a long shelf life that you'll be able to find when you want them. Store the produce in the door of your refrigerator or on the primary shelves — as long as it's visible and easy-to-access.