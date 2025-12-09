Miss Chick-Fil-A's BBQ Bacon Sandwich? Recreate It With One Menu Hack
You've got to hand it to social media food influencers. If they can't find something they want on a fast food menu, they're more than willing to find a way to make it on their own. It can even be as simple as combining an orange Hi-C and a coffee creamer packet at McDonald's to make an orange creamsicle drink. For Chick-fil-A fans, one popular hack is based on the chain's beloved Smokehouse BBQ Bacon sandwich, a sought-after limited-time menu item that debuted in 2017 and was last available from March to June of 2025.
The hack itself is actually quite simple. You just order a Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich minus the tomato and ask for a couple of packets of barbecue sauce on the side. Take the chicken and bacon off the bun and place them back in the box. Pour the sauce into the box, shake it up, and add the bun back into the mix. Just like that, you have a saucy, barbecue-flavored chicken sandwich with bacon. Note that this hack is easiest with the Grilled Chicken Club, though you can also recreate the crispy version by ordering a tomato-less Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich, adding bacon, and replacing the American cheese with Colby Jack.
This hacked sandwich is slightly different from the original
The Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich contains most of the same ingredients as the limited-time Smokehouse BBQ Bacon sandwich – like the lettuce, tomato, and Colby Jack cheese – but the bacon is slightly different: The smokehouse version is seasoned with brown sugar and black pepper, while the club's is applewood-smoked. The barbecue sauce may also have a different flavor profile, since the Smokehouse BBQ version uses a "smoky" barbecue sauce and the hacked version would need either Chick-fil-A's standard BBQ sauce or its honey-roasted version.
One of the great things about the Grilled Chicken Club version of this hack is that it doesn't cost extra: Just pay around $9 for the sandwich alone or around $13 for the meal, and you're good to go. Its ease and relative affordability is part of what makes this custom sandwich such a winner. If you're feeling fiery, you could make a spicier version by asking for CFA's zesty Buffalo sauce to mix with the barbecue. However you recreate the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, though, it's a Chick-fil-A ordering hack you shouldn't be sleeping on.
At some point, the chain may put the original sandwich back on its menu for another limited run. (Besides 2017 and 2025, the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich made an appearance on CFA's menu in 2022.) But until then, barbecue chicken sandwich lovers can make do with this approximation.