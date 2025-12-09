Miss Chick-Fil-A's BBQ Bacon Sandwich? Recreate It With One Menu Hack

You've got to hand it to social media food influencers. If they can't find something they want on a fast food menu, they're more than willing to find a way to make it on their own. It can even be as simple as combining an orange Hi-C and a coffee creamer packet at McDonald's to make an orange creamsicle drink. For Chick-fil-A fans, one popular hack is based on the chain's beloved Smokehouse BBQ Bacon sandwich, a sought-after limited-time menu item that debuted in 2017 and was last available from March to June of 2025.

The hack itself is actually quite simple. You just order a Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich minus the tomato and ask for a couple of packets of barbecue sauce on the side. Take the chicken and bacon off the bun and place them back in the box. Pour the sauce into the box, shake it up, and add the bun back into the mix. Just like that, you have a saucy, barbecue-flavored chicken sandwich with bacon. Note that this hack is easiest with the Grilled Chicken Club, though you can also recreate the crispy version by ordering a tomato-less Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich, adding bacon, and replacing the American cheese with Colby Jack.