The Effortless Way To Make Grilled Food Taste Like It Marinated Overnight

Grilling and marinating go hand-in-hand. Often, the secret to perfectly charred, complex flavor isn't just in the coals — it's how you treat the meat before it hits the heat. It's an all-too-common occurrence warned against in all the best beginner's guides to grilling: Impatience can get the better of you and before you know it, the fire is roaring, your tongs are ready, but the protein hasn't had enough time to marinate. But what if there was a shortcut?

There is, and it comes from a pantry staple usually associated with baking, not barbecue. Buttermilk powder works as a fast-acting alternative to a traditional wet marinade, giving grilled meat the tangy, tender, overnight-marinated result in a fraction of the time. To understand why, we turned to two specialists: Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ (with locations in New York, Boston, and Florida), and Christina Wessel, a food scientist and product innovation lead at Plexus Worldwide.

Abdoo told us buttermilk's natural acidity is a great tenderizer, like vinegar or citrus, which helps keep the meat from getting mushy. Acidity weakens protein bonds and loosens muscle fibers, letting meat retain more moisture during grilling. He also noted milk proteins help form a light surface coating. As meat cooks over high, direct heat, those milk proteins caramelize, creating a golden crust with deep, savory flavor reminiscent of the Maillard reaction. But the difference between the Maillard reaction and caramelization is the resulting sweetness level.